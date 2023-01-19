Organizations are social entities that give strikingly varied business results. A major factor that impacts/impinges on organizational business performance is its structure. Is it a simple, routine affair with horizontal reporting structures or is it strictly a top-down hierarchy? How will you know, you ask?

Well, an organizational chart is the answer. It is a visual representation of the hierarchical structure of an organization. It shows the relationships between levels of management and the roles and responsibilities of each individual.

Organizational charts can be helpful for new employees to understand how the company is structured and how departments and teams gel together. They can also be useful for managers in communicating roles and responsibilities to team members and to identify areas of overlap or potential conflicts.

You can create organizational charts using tools such as drawing software, spreadsheet programs, and specialized organizational chart software. SlideGeeks presents a readymade collection of our most downloaded organization chart templates that you and your team can edit, enhance and share easily.

Here are some of the best Organization Chart presentation templates, curated especially for you. These have a flair and a curiosity element that will have you engaged.

Template 1: Building Design Firm Details Organization Chart PPT Infographics Deck

Showcase the hierarchy of your proud firm with this PPT Template. Organize the chart according to the position of top employees, right from the CEO, to sector heads. Use the tree diagram shown in this slide to specify the name, along with their best, professional snapshot. Grab this editable layout to showcase how you value your team!

Template 2: Organization Chart PPT PowerPoint Presentation

Presenting the second look of an organization chart to showcase how you deal with hierarchy. Label the key members of your organization, from the top brass to the specialists. Identify these key players with their role using the business card look, a design speciality. Download this formal look to depict your office organization chart now.

Template 3: Organization Chart PowerPoint Presentation Backgrounds

Sometimes it is the main face of the organization that just needs introduction. Here is a PPT Layout that meets this criteria. Identify the top personnel of your organization with their designation. Align them according to their ranks to establish the clear lines of allegiance. Get it now!

Template 4: Organization Chart Business PowerPoint Presentation

Here is an infographic PPT Structure to showcase teams’ built for your company. If you don’t want to put up pictures, use this PPT Layout to point out the primary team leads with their name, designation, and the position they occupy. Use color coding to highlight gender, ranking, team, etc, and make this chart a complete primer to understanding your org chart. Get it now.

Template 5: Organization Chart PowerPoint Presentation Ideas Inspiration

Here is a business card embedded look within an organization chart template. To begin with, label the CEO at the top, followed by the senior management, and the junior followers. Add color coding to show seniority and experience. Put up the designation of members against their names. With this PPT Slide, you can avoid pictures, yet convey your organizational hierarchy effectively. Grab it now.

Template 6: Management Board Organization Chart PowerPoint Vector

Represent who is on the management board against their display picture and designation with this PPT Slide. Use this PPT Layout to identify core members such as director, producer, accountant, and supervisor. Give a short description of activities and teams they manage. Download it now!

Template 7: Triangle Organization Chart With Pictures PowerPoint Slides

Use this triangular PPT Structure to showcase another look of your team’s organizational structure. With this slide, identify members based on their position, responsibilities, or the perks granted and specify that number in percentage, according to the hierarchy. Additionally, a team photo acts as a relaxing change from individuals staring down at your audience. Showcase your dynamic team organization with this PPT Template today.

Template 8: Organization Chart PowerPoint Presentation Layouts

Showcase the interconnections between ranks and decentralization of power within your organization with this PowerPoint Template. Each position is represented with a business card icon that specifies the employee and his/her position in the organization. Download this PPT Layout for effective representation of your organization.

Template 9: Organization Chart PowerPoint Presentation Infographics

Here is another example of an organization chart template to introduce new joinees and audiences as your organization gets in more people. Highlight the interdependence between positions and employees occupying them and identify the CEO/director overseeing this process and more. Get this editable PPT Layout now.

Template 10: Food Company Overview Organization Chart Information PDF

Is your food company a union of exclusive departments headed by their characteristic team leaders, then showcase your regiment and the hierarchy that exists within it using this unique organization chart. Right from the board of directors to the managerial positions, identify the positions that work in tandem to create an efficient, well-oiled functional organization such as yours. Grab this PPT Design now!

