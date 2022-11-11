SES Pest Control Brisbane is the most reputable and professional flea removal Brisbane Company famous for providing the best, safe, and most reliable services. We are completely licenced and insured to complete the procedures. If you detect fleas on your property, feel free to call our staff at 0736081745 right away for effective flea control Brisbane services.

Importance of Flea Treatment

If your home is infested with fleas, you will require more than just a flea treatment for your pet; you will require a team of specialists to treat your entire home. Thankfully, our flea control Brisbane crew is on the case.

Fleas are a major nuisance for everyone. They thrive when the weather is hot and humid. Because many pets reside indoors, fleas have become a year-round problem, infecting both the yard and the home. Fleas are a continuous source of discomfort for individuals, causing FAD, flea allergic dermatitis, and intestinal tapeworms.

They can transmit a range of diseases. Heavy infestations might result in iron deficiency anaemia. When fleas infest homes and the surrounding environment, humans may be bitten by newly emerging fleas, resulting in an allergic reaction. The resulting rash can range from mild to severe, depending on the number of fleas and individual hypersensitive reactions.

Fleas are commonly found in dogs and cats. If your pet has fleas, your yard and house are likely to become breeding sites for them. It is vital to act quickly to prevent the sickness from spreading. It is vital to maintain an effective flea control system in order to avoid using pesticides. All hard surfaces and furnishings should be carefully cleaned and wiped down. Thoroughly vacuum the carpet and furniture, paying careful attention to seams and connections.

A flea infestation can try your patience and require effort. SES Flea Control Brisbane, on the other hand, can employ a combination of cleaning processes, sprays, and pet-friendly topical treatments, among other options, to eliminate the infestation.

What symptoms indicate a flea infestation?

There are a few tell-tale signs that your dog or cat has fleas. The following signs and symptoms may be observed:

• Excessive scratching or biting of the skin

• Dry or raw skin • Irritated ears

• Scabs or small red sores

• Tapeworm-like white rice-like particles in pet faeces

• Flea Dirt (dark specs of dried blood)

If your pet displays signs of flea infestation, consider a professional flea treatment for both your home and your pet. Begin working on getting rid of it. Controlling and eradicating fleas is a difficult task. It becomes challenging since mature fleas are small and may go for days without eating. As a result, make an appointment with us right away.

Some Tricks and Tips for Flea Prevention in Your Home

They say prevention is better than cure, and this is certainly true when it comes to avoiding a flea infestation in the home. Here are some strategies to keep fleas away from your home:

Make sure to inspect your pets’ fur.

Always keep your surroundings neat and tidy.

Vacuuming floors, rooms, crevices, cracks, and upholstery is essential.

After vacuuming, make sure to dispose of the vacuum bag.

Home methods such as spraying cider vinegar with water on flea-infested dog fur.

You can also use lemon spray to keep fleas away from your home.

Making an undesirable living environment will aid in the prevention of their invasion. Increasing the temperature in their nesting habitats will aid in their extinction. Cleaning your pet’s hair with a comb and taking your pet to the vet can also be beneficial.

Furthermore, trash should be disposed of appropriately.

Food should be stored in an airtight container

Remove any food particles from the kitchen surface and the floor.

Lastly, keep windows and doors closed.

FAQs

What is the most effective method for getting rid of fleas in my apartment?

You can regularly vacuum your house. It may lower the number of fleas, but professional flea treatment is required to completely eliminate them.

Do fleas carry diseases?

Yes. Fleas can cause irritation, pain, itching, skin allergies, and other health problems.

Is humidity capable of killing fleas?

Yes. Make sure your home is not wet or humid to avoid flea infestation.