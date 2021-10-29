Over-the-counter eyelash serums come in a variety of brands, many of which claim to make your lashes look longer and healthier if you use them correctly and frequently enough over the course of a few months. Click on this link if you want to learn more about top brands available on the market.

This can be fantastic news for anyone who is tired of using a tube of mascara every week to create the same look, or who is tired of wasting time and money on eyelash extensions that may harm their natural lashes. Eyelash serum for growth & conditioning reviews by users have proven how effective and useful these items are in growing and strengthening eyelashes.

But hang on a second before you race to the nearest pharmacy. It is critical to understand what is in a product before purchasing it, especially if it will be used on a sensitive area of your body. This is not the time to risk causing discomfort or, worse, lasting harm to your skin or eyes, or to waste your money on a treatment that contains components which are essentially useless for increasing the strength and length of your lashes. To assist you, there is a quick guide to the five ingredients you should look for in an eye serum to ensure that it is both safe and efficient.

Oil of some kind is the first ingredient.

Eyelash serums do not include any specific type of oil. Some people prefer sweet almond oil, which is supposed to provide deep conditioning to the roots and minimize hair loss, while others prefer castor oil, which is a natural source of healthy Omega-6 fats, vitamins, and proteins, all of which are beneficial for stimulating new hair growth. Some eyelash serums contain a blend of oils, such as coconut and vitamin E oil.

Pro-vitamins are the second ingredient.

Vitamin B5 (for strength and extra gloss, as well as deep hydrating) and vitamin B7 (which stimulates hair development) are commonly found in good eyelash serums. If no specific vitamins are specified, look for vitamin B5 (commonly known as Panthenol) in the ingredients list.

Vitamin E [and Chamomile] are the third ingredients.

Vitamin E is well-known for its natural antioxidants, which aid to promote hair development by preventing hair from falling off prematurely. It is frequently used with chamomile in eyelash serums because both are believed to promote hair growth.

Active peptides, such as Penthasymin, are the fourth ingredient.

Peptides are amino acid chains that keep your lashes moisturized and help them grow stronger. Peptide aids in the development of stronger eyelashes and brows which are more resistant to breakage and injury. The peptide has also been found to thicken the eyelashes and eyebrows.

Hyaluronic acid is the fifth ingredient.

Do not be scared off by the word acid; this substance protects, moisturizes, and promotes the growth of your lashes.

The combination of moisturizing qualities of hyaluronic acid and nourishing peptides can promote stronger, longer, fuller and more luscious lashes.

Final thoughts

Conditioning lash serums act in a slightly different way than regular lash serums. They are frequently high in amino acids, which are the protein’s building blocks. Your eyelashes, like your hair, are made up of over 90% proteins, including keratin (for strength) and melanin (for color). So, more amino acids equals a better chance of having long, strong lashes. When looking at the list of ingredients in an eyelash serum, keep in mind that they are listed in a specific order, with the substances with the highest proportion being stated first. The five items discussed here should ideally appear in the first half of a list. Check out Pax 3 review to locate the best eyelash serum.