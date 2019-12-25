2019 has been a busy cricketing season with tournaments like IPL and ICC World Cup Cricket 2019 taking place.
And being the second most popular sport in the world, it’s fans need something more than just watching cricket.
They want to realize it what it feels when playing. And for that they can either play themselves or they can just play cricket games on their PC or their Android phone.
And Fortunately in 2019 there are many games for them to play. Just for you we have created the list of 7 Best Cricket games for PC in 2019.
So, without wasting any time. Let’s Get started:
#1. Cricket 19
Built on the same gaming engine like Ashes Cricket, Cricket 19 Without any doubt is one of the best PC cricket games right now. It was created by the popular BigAntStudios.
Cricket 19 is perhaps one of the most lifelike games you’ll ever see and it was released for the 2019 Ashes series which held between England and Australia every year.
#2. Ashes Cricket
The Features #2 on our list is none other than Ashes Cricket and it’s from the same publisher BigAntStudios.
It was released in 2017 for the 2017-18 Ashes Cricket Series Between England & Australia. And it was licensed for England and Australian teams only.
But that doesn’t mean you will not have any other teams. Instead they will give you a dedicated community feature from where you can download players, teams and much more!
#3. Don Bradman Cricket 17
Don Bradman cricket 17 is the only AAA cricket game for PC and consoles. The market for cricket games isn’t huge because the game is popular only in a few countries and America isn’t one of them.
Countries such as India where cricket is a way of life, don’t have many people with gaming PC’s or consoles.
#4. Big Bash Boom
BigAntStudio is one of the few companies in the world that makes cricket games for both PC and consoles.
With Don Bradman cricket 17 and Ashes Cricket under its belt the company has now released Big Bash Boom. This is the official cricket game for Big Bash League, Australia’s premier t20 cricket tournament while Ashes cricket focus was on realism.
Big Bash boom highlight is the top gameplay.
