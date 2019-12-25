Read More

You can do crazy things like score 12 runs of a single ball, bowl delivery at 200 km/h and even set the pitch on fire so the opposition can’t run between the wickets.

Big Bash Boom doesn’t take the rules of cricket too seriously and tries to make itself accessible to those who don’t follow the sport. In Big Bash Boom all players and umpires look like 3d characters with extra large heads and small bodies.

The animations in big bash boom feel like an evolution of the big bash cricket mobile game.

Now when you sweetly time the shot and is heading into the stands for a six you can see a glowing trail behind the ball. Sometimes if you hit a Yorker length delivery for a six there’s a slow-motion cutscene that shows you launching it into the air.

The array of shots you can play has been carried over from ashes cricket but the realism has been doom down.

Now even if you don’t hit a ball in the perfect area sometimes it will sail through for a 6. We notice this even on Hard difficulty something that was quite tough in ashes cricket. Another neat feature is a cinematic cutscenes in big bash boom.

Now if you get out without scoring your batsman will be mocked by a giant dancing rubber duck as they walk back to the pavilion this adds a fun element to the game which is nice to have.

The gameplay in big bash boom is pretty easy to pick up for batting the left stick decides the direction of the shot and each of the four buttons on the controller plays a different kind of shot.

A little bit of trial and error will help you figure out which shots work best and most people will move to Hard difficulty really quickly because the other two difficulty levels are just way too easy even for beginners.

Bowling is a lot more challenging especially in hard mode because the pitch of the ball keeps changing.

You have to keep adjusting it with the left stick while the bowler is running in and hit another button to ensure that you don’t no bowl.

You can choose from eight different types of deliveries per bowler the game shows you four of these at a time and you can hit the shoulder buttons to see four more styles of deliveries.

We really like the power of system in big bash boom now if you keep the score down in an over while bowling or score a lot of runs while batting then your powerup meter will fill to the brim after which you can enable these power-ups.

These Power-ups changes by the team and each of these is enabled after some really cool animations. Now this reminds us of ultimate moves in fighting games such as injustice 2.

Power-ups will allow you to score more runs and prevent the batsman from running and much more.

Fielding is almost completely automated in big bash boom now we still find this to be the weakest point of the game and it’s a bit baffling to see you this year after year in Big Ant Studios console games.

Now in big bash boom you’ve seen the keeper diving to their right and somehow catch a ball that went six meters to then left the ball is thrown to the keeper and they magically catch it without even moving their hands.

Fielders also appear to be ball watching way too many times and sometimes even though they appear to have successfully taken a catch the batsman is somehow not given out.

The problems with big bash boom don’t end there while you can choose to play 1 5 10 or 20 over matches even a simple 5 over match takes over half an hour to complete due to some really strange design choices.

Now after every single delivery is completed you will see a splash screen with the words big bash boom. This is probably expected on a mobile game but not in a premium game for consoles now we really got annoyed with these splash screens and you’re also really disappointed with the performance of the game on the Nintendo switch.

Cutscenes were really laggy and basic things such as starting the match or just switching over between two innings was just way too long in terms of loading times in game menus also looked pretty low res and we could barely read the names of the players on the customization screen.

Now even if you ignore these performance issues which is a big task big bash boom does have a few more flaws.

There are just two main modes casual and tournament and the third mode where you can customize the players at or in-game elements such as the ball the customizations are unlockables that can be obtained through in-game currency earned by playing the game.

But we feel that it’s a bit too much of a grind to unlock most of these. You also think that the game could have used a few more gameplay modes.

Just having two casual and tournament is not enough.

Big bash boom could have been an excellent over-the-top game to play for fans of Big Bash League but in its current form it feels like it was rushed to the market without enough testing and suffers a lot because of that.

We really love the cutscenes and the core batting and bowling experience in this game along with the power-ups.

Unfortunately, the fielding AI overuse of splash screens performance issues and unnecessary grinding made with big bash boom feel tedious to play and a downgrade over some of the achievements of ashes cricket. And all these features makes it one for the best cricket games for pc.