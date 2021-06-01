The core of any organization is its employees. It is the spirit of belongingness and ownership that moves an organization forward to the path of success. The role of any HR head is to harmonize the team and keep them in sync. Unfortunately, the pandemic has moved offices into the homes of the employees.

It has created a huge amount of physical distance between employees. With a lot happening in the world this year is also a very emotionally daunting time for every employee. At the same time, the option of remote working is also popularly preferred by many

Remote working does come with its own set of challenges and the biggest is keeping the team-driven and motivated during this uncertain time. A Lot of companies try to stay in touch with the team with the help of virtual meeting platforms and virtual team building activities.

Fun activities such as Pictionary, virtual karaoke, board games, etc help in taking some stress away from the employee and help him/ her loosen up a bit. Virtual team building has evident positive effects on the work. If you are running an organization here is why virtual team building activity is essential at the moment.

Why Virtual Team Building Activities are Important

Helps in Staying Connected

Remote working has distanced employees leaving them scattered across different regions. This has taken a toll on the overall employee well-being. Staying connected during the pandemic helps in strengthening the team. This also is a great team activity that helps in building bonds. It is important to take care of the mental state of the employees and virtual team building activities help greatly in rejuvenating the team.

Helps in Ice Breaking

If a new employee joins the workforce the office setup makes it easy for ice-breaking activities. Be it a formal introduction or an informal catch-up at the cafeteria, it is easy for a new joiner to feel like they belong in a physical office setup.

Unfortunately in remote working, this comes as a challenge. A new joinee will not have many opportunities as she/ he will not have an office space or be able to interact with their colleagues. Virtual team-building activities can be a good platform for a new joiner to feel at home.

Builds Relationships

Team building is an integral part of work. A stronger team means a stronger organization. Virtual team-building activities allow reinforcing the positive work culture despite being away from the four walls of an office. A fun activity planned helps in building relationships across regions and this has proven to have a positive effect on the workforce increasing productivity.

Combats Loneliness

The biggest perk of a physical workplace is that one gets to be with their co-workers. It becomes easy to deal with work-related stress when you are dealing with it as a team or a community. Unfortunately, the pandemic has driven everyone into their rooms and this means that a lot of workers have to work alone.

This loneliness causes stress. Planning team-building activities once or twice a month helps in combating loneliness and brings a sense of belongingness. Every organization must keep its employees happy and understand their needs. As a famous saying goes: Take care of your employees and they will take care of you!