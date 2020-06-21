The state government has formulated a plan to continue helping the needy in times of need in Corona by spreading the government’s policies from door to door.

Giving information in this regard, District Congress President Dr. Manoj Manju Bansal said that it was reprehensible for SAD and BJP to engage in dharna politics in this difficult time.

He said that SAD-BJP leaders should help the needy instead of wasting time by making noise on the streets.

Former MLA Mangat Rai Bansal said that it was ridiculous that the party chief who described the dharna as idle work, today his own leaders were engaged in such idle work.

He said that we should unite the government and administration in the corona crisis but SAD-BJP leaders were only interested in their own politics irrespective of the lives of the people.

Social distancing is being blown up and people are being harassed by disrupting traffic on the roads without administrative sanctions.

Mr. Bansal said that Congress workers were being mobilized from door to door to create awareness among the people about the need to carry out the Fateh mission in the war of the Corona epidemic so that the dream of Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh can come true.