What’s on your mind as you plan a move to Bangalore? Our guess is a whole lot of excitement, but an equal amount of questions. How will you handle living alone? Where can you rent flats in Bangalore? How will you make friends? And a ton more questions like these must be running through your mind. And we get it. Moving is a pretty stressful process, you have to make decisions, plans and backup plans about living in a city you’re a complete stranger to. So, it’s only natural for you to feel a little anxious. But if those feelings tend to build up or get out of hand, they can start impacting your ability to adapt and react to a new city and cause you further problems. That’s why we want to help. Here are some of our best tips and tricks to avoid the stress of moving to a new city.

Do your research

You know what can be really stressful? Facing the unknown. If you’re planning a move for the first time without any background knowledge on what you should do or the city you’re moving to, it’s going to be a lot more nerve-wracking. Even if you feel like you’re going through this experience alone, there are plenty of people who have moved to a new city before who can help you out. Start by talking to friends or family members who live in Bangalore for their advice, then use the internet to look up what you should know before moving to the city. If you’re with knowledge and conviction, you’re going to feel a lot less stressed about the move.

Take breaks

Like we said, moving is a complicated process. And if you’re going to try and get through it all in one day, it’s going to be overwhelming for you. So, make sure that you split up your tasks over a longer period of time and ensure that you’re taking regular breaks to keep the stress from mounting. Packing and unpacking are the easiest to stagger, as you can get a head start on what you need to pack and start putting things away months in advance. Similarly, if you pack a separate bag of your essentials, you can delay unpacking until you’ve settled down well in your flat and taken some time to get to know the area.

Don’t stay hungry

Stress tends to build on an empty stomach. This is why it’s essential to ensure that you’re maintaining your regular diet and hydrating. But on moving day when you’re juggling a bunch of different tasks, it can feel impossible to sit down for a full meal. So, make sure that you have a water bottle and some dry snacks on you. You can munch on these when you get hungry and prevent the stress from building. Plus, you could even share the snacks with your movers or your new roommate for extra brownie points.

Choose stress-free housing

One of the biggest stressors about moving to a new city is the accommodation that you choose. If you go through a broker, you have to spend a lot of time checking out flats, negotiating rents, moving furniture, and setting up utilities. And all of that can cause a lot of frustration and sweat. Not to mention the amount of time and money you’ll have to spend on a daily basis managing the household chores of cooking and cleaning etc. Instead you could opt for a more stress-free option like Stanza Living, which is a professionally managed accommodation that will provide you with fully furnished residences with the best of amenities to make moving to a new city super easy and hassle-free for young people like you. And instead of handling multiple utility bills, your all-inclusive monthly rent will give you access to a spacious and well-designed room, as well as daily chef-cooked meals, high-speed internet services, laundry and housekeeping services, entertainment facilities and so much more. Booking a room here is hassle-free too. All you need to do is log on to their website and they’ll make the job super easy for you.

So, there you have it. With these tips, we hope we’re able to take some of the stress out of moving to a new city. Remember that if you feel like your stress is impacting your physical or mental health, you should always seek help from a professional. At the same time, don’t forget the excitement of moving to Bangalore even as you try to tame the worry. Take a deep breath and good luck!