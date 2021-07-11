Adult-onset gynecomastia is frequently caused by steroid use. Fortunately, for those who develop gynecomastia after taking steroids, there are effective treatments available. Furthermore, many patients are able to avoid the condition entirely. Here are some fundamentals about steroids and man boobs that you should be aware of.

What exactly is Gynecomastia?

Gynecomastia is simply the development of enlarged breast tissue in males. It can be caused by a variety of factors, including genetics, hormonal imbalance, weight gain, or medication side effects (including steroids). Gynecomastia can appear in a variety of ways, depending on whether it is caused by excess fat, excess glandular tissue, or a combination of the two.

How Do Steroids Contribute to Gynecomastia?

A hormonal imbalance is the root cause of many cases of gynecomastia. Unfortunately, steroid use can lead to hormonal imbalances and, as a result, gynecomastia. Certain steroids, such as Anadrol and Dianabol, are converted into oestrogen in the body. This can result in the formation of extra breast tissue.

Athletes who use steroids to gain muscle are more likely to develop man boobs, as their use is less likely to be closely monitored by a doctor. However, gynecomastia can develop after being prescribed steroids for a medical condition. Gynecomastia may resolve on its own after the use of steroids is discontinued. If it persists, it will most likely require surgical intervention to be removed. If you are experiencing gynecomastia after taking steroids for any reason, you should see your doctor.

How Do I Avoid Getting Man Boobs?

Early detection of gynecomastia development can help prevent the condition from progressing. If you or your doctor notice early signs of the condition, you can alter your steroid use to prevent the gynecomastia from worsening. Your plastic surgeon, for example, may decide to prescribe a different type of steroid that is less likely to cause gynecomastia.

It is generally safer to use supplements (sometimes referred to as “natural steroids”) to build muscle rather than steroids. Supplements that increase protein, energy, or testosterone levels can assist many people in gaining muscle mass without the risk of unwanted or harmful side effects such as gynecomastia.

Gynecomastia Treatment

If gynecomastia has already developed, there are a few options for treating the condition.

Some men’s gynecomastia may resolve simply by discontinuing steroid use. Others may be able to eliminate by undergoing hormone therapy to restore more natural and balanced hormonal levels. This usually entails testosterone replacement therapy as prescribed by your doctor.

If the gynecomastia persists, surgery is the only viable option for permanently removing the breast tissue. The majority of gynecomastia caused by steroid use is Type 1 or Type 2, which are considered mild. In most cases, it is only glandular breast tissue. The glandular tissue is removed after an incision around the lower areola or both the lower and upper areola is made. Factors such as the location of the areola on the pec, skin quality, and whether there is gland tissue only or gland and fatty tissue all influence the technique used.

Is Gynecomastia Surgery Necessary?

Anyone who is self-conscious about their enlarged breast tissue is a good candidate for gynecomastia surgery. Your enlarged breasts do not have to be severe in order to warrant treatment. Gynecomastia is classified into six types, each with a different level of severity. A male breast reduction may be beneficial if you have puffy nipples, a rounded chest, or more severe breast sagging. Even mild cases of gynecomastia can cause self-consciousness and prevent you from feeling your best, particularly when going shirtless.