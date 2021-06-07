How long have you been using your Apple computer? If you are a Mac lover and have been using Mac for several years, then you might have gone through a wide range of Apps, but if you are using Mac for the first, then there is no doubt that you would have not explored beyond the stock apps.

You probably would have gone through that scenario where you were busy doing an important task but the stock apps slowed your workflow. There are many OS customisations and productivity apps out there that can help you with this, but it would not be easy to find them if you are a first-time Mac user.

This article will showcase some amazing apps that could assist your workflow. The apps will range from window organisers to shortcut apps.

Bear

If Mac is your daily driver, then you probably use Apple’s notes app. However, this app is too basic to provide you with all the important features. If you need something well-organized, clean and satisfying, the Bear app is the best choice. Bear also comes with an iOS companion app that enhances the user experience.

It’s not oversimplified nor is it overstuffed with features that you would never use. Some of its amazing features are a notes list, three-column layout and an editor. It is available in lite and premium version.

Airmail 3

If you have been using the native macOS Mail app frequently and prefer Gmail’s design, you should try Airmail 3. It is a great alternative to the native macOS Mail app and is quite affordable, compared to many other email apps that have shifted to a monthly subscription model.

Airmail has a great companion app as well, that offers some unique features. These include a customizable interface and touch bar support. There are few other similar options to Airmail 3, such as Newton, Spark and Edison, but Airmail 3 is the most reliable one. Additionally, you can print the mailing documents from your Mac using Samsung printers.

VLC

Most Mac users prefer to have a solid video playback app and it is difficult to find any better app than VLC. It is now maintained by VideoLAN and supports codecs, multiple file formats along with providing seamless video and audio compression methods. This video playback app is the best if you want to convert a file to MP4 and the best part is that it is free!

TweetDeck

TweetDeck is a free app that allows you to access Twitter whilst providing a better user experience and amazing features. Tweetdeck provides a unique vertical column layout which is considered to be the most digestible and information-rich layout available. It helps you to remove your unfiltered timeline and show you handpicked accounts that you follow.

Todoist

While considering the amazing apps for Mac, it would not be fair to exclude Todoist. It is a task setter and tracking, including a task calendar to help you set out each days tasks. Reminders can be set for tasks and notes can be added to each task for additional context. It may lack third-party apps, but on the other hand, it has the ability to add items to lists directly from Alexa.

Conclusion

Trialing the above mentioned apps will be the best way to optimise the use of your Mac. There are few other amazing apps as well, such as Notion, Parcel, Steam, Spotify and Magnet that you should also consider.