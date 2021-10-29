Sneakers have gone from being just worn for sports to becoming a must-have in everyone’s closets. Nowadays, sneakers reveal a person’s uniqueness and personal identity far more than any other garment. Despite the fact that sneakers were originally designed for simply jogging, they are now produced by some of the world’s most renowned designers.

These days everybody wants to be the first person on their block with a new pair of Air Jordans, but it's not always easy. Since the sneakerhead culture has grown massively, it's almost impossible to cop a limited edition sneaker without the use of bots. Sneaker bots, paired with sneaker proxies, are great for copping multiple pairs at once. For now, let's dig a little deeper into the sneaker reselling world and what it takes to be a modern sneaker reseller.

The history of sneaker reselling market

The sneaker industry started off in the early 1900s, when Converse introduced a shoe called All Stars which was affordable and easy to wear. This led many people wanting more from their shoes and companies began taking notice of this need for better quality footwear. In 1944 Adidas made an impact on the market with their shoes which were designed to last longer. They also introduced a version of the shoe for all sports, called trainers.

With demand increasing during this time period it wasn’t long until companies started creating new styles and designs that caught the eyes of many people around the world. This led to more brands becoming popular such as Nike who launched several new products that fit into the growing market such as Air Jordan I and the Nike Dunk.

The demand continued to increase during this period of time which led many companies trying to get their piece of the pie by creating high quality shoes at lower costs. This was accomplished with new technologies in factories, machine automation, and even better materials being used for production.

Companies who were able to provide the shoes in large quantities won out against smaller competitors who could not keep up with demand. One of these companies was Nike that had built a strong relationship with several major retailers around the world. This allowed them to offer quality products at competitive prices while also offering their customers exclusive deals. The growing popularity led the sneaker fans to create a new market in order to get the shoes they desired.

This demand also caught the attention of resellers who began buying limited pairs from retailers and then selling them for a huge markup online. Nowadays, the sneaker reselling industry is worth more than 1 billion dollars and it is believed that this market could potentially reach 30 billion by 2030.

The modern sneaker resellers are true entrepreneurs

Being a successful sneaker reseller means having a solid knowledge on tech and involves setting up servers, bots, sneaker proxies and managing software.

Sneaker resellers have to be highly technical for this career path because sneaker resale technology is constantly changing in order to stay ahead of the game. Resellers are always trying out new platforms, websites or apps so they can provide their customers with the best products and increase their profit.

Sneakerheads don’t talk much about their craft. Even though it’s a multi-billion dollar industry, it has remained secretive and mostly lurks on Discord, private Telegram groups and Twitter. Nobody is really blogging about it because the information is too valuable to share.

Sneakers are expensive, so resellers have a lot of money tied up in their business and they don’t show it off on social media. They’re not interested in showing you what sneakers they wear because this isn’t about the shoes — it’s about the money. And this is one of the reasons why their market thrives, because people like you are always looking for that next release and will do what it takes to get it.

The future of the sneaker reselling market

So, will the sneaker resale bubble continue to expand or is it nearing its peak? It is difficult to tell as there are so many factors that come into play. Let’s take a look at some of those:

– The increasingly complex nature of the sneaker culture is making it difficult for new players to enter. With limited resources, they are unable to compete with sneakerheads that have an established customer base.

– More and more people are becoming aware of this industry which means there will be a reduction in market share over time.

– However, with the growing popularity of sneaker bots and easy to use software, it is also becoming easier for people to enter this market. This means that there will be more competition which inevitably leads to a drop in profit margins.

– There are some countries such as China and Russia where reselling sneakers has become part of their culture. As they get richer, they will also start to buy more and more sneakers. This means that there will be a greater demand for shoes which should drive the price of certain types of sneakers upwards.

Conclusion

To recap, there are many challenges associated with this business model, but it does have a lot of potential for people who want to do something different and unique. It is important not only to have extensive tech knowledge and skills related to managing software for this job but also a good understanding of the sneaker culture.