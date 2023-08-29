Don’t we all love YouTube? But those pesky copyrights can be a buzzkill. Chances are that you’ve searched for a secure MP4 conversion utility. But with countless options available, taking the final call might seem intimidating. Fret not, as we’re here to present the best options to download youtube videos and convert them to MP4 format.

What Are The Various Means to Download YouTube Videos to MP4 1080P

Uncertain about the best way to snag those captivating YouTube videos? We’ve meticulously curated a treasure trove of tools at your disposal – and the best part? They won’t cost you a dime, or if you’re feeling fancy, just a reasonable fee. You can download a desktop utility, get a dedicated application or opt for an online tool. Irrespective of your choice, you can enjoy YouTube-to-MP4 mastery with their unique capabilities.

1st Method: Best Desktop Tool To Download Youtube Videos MP4 – PPTube

We all love grabbing videos from the web, but sometimes the process can be a headache with multiple platforms and efficiency concerns. That’s where PPTube comes in as your dedicated desktop wizard to download video from YouTube. PPTube lets you smoothly download and convert videos to your preferred formats with a simple click. No more fuss, just fantastic results! PPTube handles multiple downloads like a pro. You can queue up your favorite YouTube video URLs effortlessly and monitor their progress.

Why Is PPTube The Best Tool To Download YouTube Video

Video Quality Options: PPTube can download YouTube videos in various high-quality resolutions, including 480p, 360p, 720p, 1080p, 2K, 4K, and 8K.

Playlist and Channel Downloads: With PPTube, you can seamlessly download playlists, channels, and albums from YouTube with just a single click.

High-Speed Downloads: It guarantees download speeds that are ten times faster than those of other video downloaders.

Video Editing and Conversion: PPTube allows you to trim YouTube videos and convert them to formats such as MP4 and MP3.

Multilingual Subtitles and Lyrics: You can download YouTube subtitles and lyrics in various languages using PPTube.

Steps To Download YouTube Video On Mac/PC with PPTube

Step 1: Install PPTube on Your Computer

Download and install the PPTube application on your computer.

Step 2: Copy Video URL from YouTube

Go to youtube.com using your preferred web browser and search for the video you wish to download. Next, copy the video URL from the address bar.

Step 3: Configure Output Settings

Launch PPTube on your computer, and within the PPTube interface, set the desired output format and video resolution for the downloaded video.

Step 4: Initiate Download

Click on “Paste URL, ” and the application will automatically begin the download process. Once the download is complete, you can access the file in the “Downloaded” section of PPTube.

2nd Method: Best Tool For YouTube Video Download Online

MP3Juices is a free online tool that lets you download your favorite videos from YouTube as MP3 and other formats. You can listen offline on various devices like Windows, Mac, iPhone, and Android. It searches the internet for music files and shows results based on your search. You can download high-quality MP3 and MP4 files for free without installing any apps. It’s secure with SSL encryption, supports many languages, and works on PCs and mobile devices. It’s a simple, accessible, and convenient way to get music.

Steps To Download YouTube Video Free With MP3Juices

Step 1: Paste the YouTube Video URL

Copy the YouTube video URL you want to convert and paste it into the designated search box.

Step 2: Start the Conversion Process

Click on the Convert button to initiate the conversion process.

Step 3: Select Format and Save

Choose the desired format for the converted file. Then click the Download button to save the file to your device.

3rd Method: Best App To Download Youtube Videos MP4

YT Saver for Android is a free app that lets you easily download video from youtube and 10,000 other websites to your Android device. It can also convert these videos to different formats like MP4 and MP3. You can download youtube video in various resolutions like 360p, 720p, 1080p, and 4K. You can enjoy 4K videos offline and even convert music to high-quality MP3 files. The app works with popular music streaming services too. YT Saver also supports batch downloading, which means you can download multiple videos simultaneously and save time.

Steps To Download Video With YT Saver

Once you have downloaded and installed YT Saver on your system, you need to follow the steps listed below to download youtube video:

Step 1: Copy the Video URL

Open the video you want to download in your web browser and copy the URL from the address bar.

Step 2: Launch YT Saver

Start the YT Saver application and click the “Paste URL” button.

Step 3: Choose Video Quality and Format

In the new window, select your preferred video quality and format for the download. Next, click the “Download” button.

Step 4: Monitor Download Progress

The downloading process will commence. You can keep track of the progress by going to the “Downloads” tab within YT Saver.

Step 5: Access Your Downloaded Video

Once the download is finished, you can locate the saved video file in the location you specified earlier during the download configuration.

Conclusion

The possibilities are endless in a world where YouTube podcasts, live streams, and movies are transformed into a sleek MP4 format. With the array of methods detailed above, your desire to download YouTube video in MP4 can now be effortlessly fulfilled. The power is in your hands – select your cherished YouTube content and seamlessly download videos to enjoy them in MP4 format.