Compact powders are applied to seal your makeup well. However, most people get it wrong. They tend to apply the compact powder directly on the face without a proper facial skincare regimen and this defeats the purpose entirely. While it is true that compact powders are to touch up your makeup when you are halfway through your day, it is also an important part of taking proper care of your facial skin.

First up, let’s see the procedure to apply your compact powder:

You need to follow your usual skincare regimen to make the most of your compact powder, which is really the last step in the application of makeup.



Start with a cleansed face

Wash your face with a mild face wash and/or use a gentle exfoliant for it to serve as a great canvas for your makeup layers. Don’t use very hot water; lukewarm water is your best bet here. The need to have a clean and smooth base cannot be emphasized enough if you want your makeup to work perfectly.



Apply a toner

Toning the skin is often given a miss. It definitely makes sense to apply toner on a washed skin surface as it removes the minute dirt that may prove elusive to your face wash.



Apply a moisturizer

If your skin type is dry, then make sure you apply a moisturizer as it smoothes out your skin and evens it for the application of all the layers of makeup. It is all the more useful if you want to directly apply compact powder instead of applying makeup and concealer.



Apply a primer

A primer basically helps to close all your facial skin pores such that the powder sits well on the skin surface. Without a primer, the powder may sink into the pores and slide away.

Use a base makeup

Use a skin-friendly foundation to layer over the primer layer. Apply a concealer over the foundation if you still need to address spots or areas that require concealment.

Apply the compact powder

Apply the compact powder gently using a brush or a sponge that usually comes with a compact powder cake.

Now, you are set for the day! If your skin needs touch up halfway through the day, dab on a little compact powder to quickly enhance the appearance of your face. Now that you have a clear picture of how to apply a compact powder, let’s see what type of compact powder products are available in the market.

Compact powders are powders in compact cake form, available in easy-to-carry containers. They are pigmented and can often impart a fresh, dewy, pinkish color that is not possible without applying them. That they are pigmented means that you often need to choose the product that suits your skin complexion.

Note that compact powders are classified by skin type as well. So, there are compact powders for oily skin as there are compact powders for dry or combination skin. Compact powders are classified based on your skin tone as well, and they roll into the pigmented category.

There are compact powders for hypersensitive skin and skins prone to acne, but we recommend that you consult a good dermatologist for these skin conditions, lest you end up worsening them. Similarly, there are compact powders that address pores, whiteheads, and blackheads as well.

Well, you might now be wondering about sun protection. As it is the outermost layer, the market has kept pace and come up with compact powders with high SPF that offer decent protection from UV radiation of the sun.

Based on the finish of the product, compact powders are classified as matte, dewy, or normal. Matte finish compact powders are a godsend for those with oily skin type. Further, a matter finish helps keep your makeup layers intact, especially if you venture outdoors.

