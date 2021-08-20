ALIZEH is a brand of formal clothes that focuses on the customer. The ultimate goal is individual fashion with personality and lasting appeal. The brand’s extensive and exclusive Pakistani designs suits are a combination of creativity and elegance. They also have a modern and traditional feel. The brand has a wide range of formal and semiformal clothing, including both formal and semiformal, in a variety of vibrant colors and artisanal embellishments.

The brand was born out of a desire to provide high-quality fashion at an affordable price. The idea was to offer ethnic clothing for women at an affordable price that would appeal to all budgets, while still maintaining a designer aesthetic.

It has grown to be a trusted brand in Pakistani designer’s clothes and internationally over the past four years. Our online store has experienced phenomenal growth since its inception. We offer outstanding customer service, hassle-free return policies, and exceptional returns policy.

There are seven different unstitched colors to choose from. They can also be customized according to the buyer’s body shape, size and style preferences. The dress’ neckline, hemline and sleeves are embellished in intricate embroidery to give it a luxurious and high-end appearance. ALIZEH FASHION fabrics are known for their traditional yet busy prints. They can be worn by Pakistani women as casual, formal, or light festive wear. ALIZEH’s high-quality linen dresses are embellished with floral designs, paisleys and abstract lines.

The collection includes approximately 30 designs. The collection includes three pieces of ALIZEH lawn suit with an embroidered neckline and printed front and back, embroidered Chiffon sleeves and ghera. There are also printed trouser and dupatta.

Because they are both sophisticated and comfortable, these earthy pastels and earth-toned colours are great for working women. These vibrant floral and sea-inspired colors are great for formal and casual occasions.

ALIZEH FASHION offers:

Cotton

ALIZEH’s original line was pret casual. These were clothes made from pure cotton and ready to wear. The perfect solution was found for confident, modern women. You can wear ALIZEH cotton lines to work, at lunch, for a casual dinner, or to a party. Our Eid collection is elegant and formal, perfect for this holiday.

Evening wear

It was this designer who launched the first ready-to wear evening/party line. There are many color options and cuts available, including silk and denim; bright to bold; perfect for night out with friends or for special occasions like weddings.

Lawn/Eid Lawn

ALIZEH Lawn was the first to market a designer lawn. ALIZEH Lawn is available in a wide range of styles, colours, and embroidery options. ALIZEH’s designers work hard to create the perfect three-piece suit for their clients and increase their value through their partnership with Swarovski.

Embroidered

We now have the number one luxury embroidered fabric brand in Pakistan. It has been the most popular brand in Pakistan within three years of its debut. Each design is available in a variety of styles, including saris and lehengas. Crystals add the final sparkle to this collection.

Linen

The only designer line on the market. We have a variety of fabrics in different colours and designs, which are perfect for winter brunches, lunches and nights out with family and friends.