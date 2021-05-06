Housing is the place where we spend most of our lives. It is our most comfortable zone, but did you know that, according to the latest studies, in just five minutes a residence can be engulfed in flames? To avoid this type of accident, a smoke detector guarantees the complete safety of your smart home.

Photoelectric smoke detectors are designed to detect airborne smoke particles at high sensitivity at concentrations that indicate imminent fire danger, meeting safety standards. The smoke sensor works wirelessly and autonomously, allowing easy installation on ceilings or walls; being ideal for use at home, shop, school, office building, maintenance areas.

To cite just one example, a home can catch fire from a short circuit, a falling candle or contacting something that spreads its flame, or an electrical appliance overheating. It can also occur from a badly extinguished cigarette, which means that our home is inevitably exposed to risks. Fortunately, what we can foresee is the protection of our spaces through the benefits that smart products offer.

Advantages of having a smoke detector at home. Smoke detectors are very low-cost devices that can be easily installed in different environments of the house to notify us in a conspicuous way when smoke occurs in an area near the equipment. This tool can help save your life in the event of a fire, so its role is very important. Next, we will see the advantages of having a smoke detector in our home.

They work 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

Smoke detectors have the particularity of maintaining their detection function continuously. They do not require to be turned off or unplugged. Either the model you have, or if they work based on batteries or direct electrical connection, these devices have lights and sounds that indicate if they require any charge or revision. Which is perfect for verifying that it can continue to function properly.

The price

Smoke detectors are inexpensive devices. Even, depending on the model, they do not usually have such high prices. And if we add to that that the investment cost with respect to its utility is very low, we benefit greatly. In addition, these teams are small and do not require a lot of installation investment. So the base price does not increase much.

They have a high degree of efficiency

These teams usually have a high level of precision when detecting smoke. They react immediately and do not usually present errors since their systems are not very complex.

How to maintain your smoke detector

The maintenance of this equipment is simple. You will only have to follow some recommendations so that it always works ready.

First, check the batteries in your smoke detector every 6 months at the most. Although the device warns with a signal that the battery has run out, it does not hurt to check from time to time that it is charged.

The detectors should be cleaned periodically as they can accumulate dust, debris, and even hair on your camera. Failure to remove this dirt may cause the acoustic signal to sound for no reason.