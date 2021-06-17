Knowing what to do after a DUI can help you learn how to get out of a DUI. Too many people think that they will never have to face these charges and don’t learn what happens after a DUI. This leads them unprepared and can end up hurting their case.

In this article, we discuss the importance of working with a DUI attorney and what to expect after being charged with a DUI. Continue reading so you’re prepared for the worst.

Contact an Attorney

The first step in what to do after a DUI is to avoid talking to the police and contact a DUI attorney right away. Once you’ve been arrested, there’s little you can say that will help your situation. In reality, you could make your situation much worse by saying too much.

Unlike the arresting officer, your DUI lawyer has your best interests at heart and wants to keep you from going to jail. They will be able to advise you on how to get out of a DUI.

Get Prepared

So, what happens after a DUI is issued? Your vehicle was likely impounded once you were deemed inebriated. So, you’ll want to make arrangements to retrieve your vehicle from the impound lot.

Next, you need to focus on getting prepared for your court hearing. The best thing you can do is talk to your DUI attorney so you know what to expect. They can explain what to do after a DUI, how the process works, and what your options are.

You can work with your DUI lawyer on building your defense. Find out more before your hearing.

It’s also essential that you stay out of trouble while you wait for your hearing. You do not want another DUI or any other negative interaction with the police. If this is your first offense, staying out of trouble can help you while figuring out how to get out of a DUI.

Attend Your Court Appearances

Your first visit to court, called an arraignment, will be to submit your plea for your DUI charge. Your attorney will discuss the potential outcomes of pleading guilty, not guilty, or no contest. Your attorney will also receive a copy of the charges against you.

You can decide to go to trial if you plead not guilty. Your attorney will present evidence and witness testimony. If you’re still found guilty, the judge will proceed with sentencing

An important part of what to do after a DUI is understanding the process. From start to finish, getting a DUI can take anywhere from a few days to several months. The best you can do is to be prepared and work with your lawyer and the court.

Know What to Do After a DUI

Knowing what to do after a DUI can help you feel like you have some control over the situation. It will also make sure you know how to get out of a DUI by working with your DUI lawyer on your defense. Keep in mind that the process can take some time, so be patient, but be prepared.

For more tips on everything from education to finance, head to our blog.