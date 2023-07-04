A Professional Gambler’s Strategy Guide for Outplaying Online Pokies

The allure of becoming a professional gambler and living on easy street is a dream for many, partly due to Hollywood’s portrayal of the lifestyle. However, the reality is quite different. It requires dedication, patience, and a lot of hard work.

We already provided you a general guide to online casino gambling. This article serves as a comprehensive guide, aiming to enhance your online slots gameplay and maximise your returns. While it offers insights into the world of professional gambling, the primary focus is on empowering you to elevate your skills and get the most out of your pokies experience.

Introduction to Online Pokies

Slots, also known as pokies in Australia, are a prevalent genre of online casino games. They originated from the traditional poker machines or “pokies” that have been a staple in Australian pubs and clubs for decades. With the advent of the internet, these games were digitised and made accessible online, allowing players to enjoy them from the comfort of their homes. The first online pokies were simple, often mimicking the classic fruit machines, but they quickly evolved to include a wide variety of themes, bonus features, and gameplay mechanics.

Australians have always had a love for gambling, and the transition to online platforms was a natural progression. The convenience of playing from home, coupled with the wide variety of games available, made pokies incredibly popular. Today, they are a significant part of the Aussie gambling landscape, with thousands of players logging in to play every day. The industry continues to grow, with new games being released regularly and technological advancements improving the gameplay experience.

Professional Gambling

How to strike some gold? Like our expert Jack P. aka DingoJack27 says:

“Being a pro gambler isn’t just about having a punt and hoping for a fair go. It’s about making every move with a bit of strategy and a lot of discipline. If you want to be a pro, you should always aim for the big win, being patient at the same time. You’ve also got to know when to say, “No worries, mate,” cut your losses, and live to play another day.

A big part of the game is using your noggin. This means studying the games, getting your head around the odds, and making decisions based on what you know, not just on a whim. It’s about playing the long game, not just chasing the quick wins but focusing on the overall dosh at the end of the day.

Picking the right games is also a biggie. As a pro, you’ve got to know which games give you the best shot and which ones suit your style and strategies. It’s about finding the right mix of risk and reward and choosing games that give you the best bang for your buck. No point in flogging a dead horse, right? You’ve got to pick the winners!”

The Art of Playing Online Pokies

Success in these games goes beyond mere luck; it necessitates a grasp of the game’s mechanics and the application of strategic thinking. It’s about making calculated decisions influenced by the game’s patterns and odds. In this section, we will delve into actionable tips and strategies for playing online pokies, underscoring the significance of smart and responsible gambling.

So, first, let’s learn the basics:

Understanding the game mechanics

Online pokies are not just about spinning the reels and hoping for the best. They involve understanding the game mechanics, including paylines, symbols, bonus features, and return to player (RTP) rates. Take the time to study these elements and how they work in different games. Also, consider playing in demo mode first to get a feel for the game before betting real money.

Importance of responsible gambling

Always gamble with money you can afford to lose and set limits for how much time and money you spend on gambling. Also, never chase losses. Just stick to the plan and limits you set. Don’t let urges and bad emotions drive your decisions.

Choosing the best online pokies

Look for games with high RTP rates, as these games will pay out more over time. Also consider the game’s volatility, bonus features, and theme. These include games like “Mega Joker” known for its huge progressive jackpot “Blood Suckers” with its engaging gameplay and high RTP, and “Book of Dead” known for its unique feature of a free spins bonus round where one symbol is chosen to expand across the reels. Check this comprehensive review of best online pokies for more top picks.

Factors to consider when choosing an online pokies site

When choosing a site to play, consider factors such as the site’s reputation, the variety of games offered, the quality of customer service, and the availability of free spins (grab as much as you can!), other bonuses and promotions. Also, make sure the site is licensed and regulated to ensure fair and safe gaming. You can check our previous article about this topic.

Pro tips

Now let’s focus on more advanced topics to land a pokies windfall like Jack does:

Skills and Mindset

The journey to mastering online pokies begins with honing the right skills and cultivating a winning mindset. This involves a deep understanding of the game mechanics, odds, and strategies that can tip the scales in your favour. But it’s also about sticking to your betting discipline, determining your daily bankroll, staying fully focused on your casino plan and even eating healthy.

However, being a savvy player goes beyond mere knowledge. It requires a robust attitude, including the ability to stay cool under pressure, make rational decisions in the heat of the game, and handle losses without letting them throw you off your game. Patience is a virtue, as is the willingness to take calculated risks.

The Role of Discipline and Money Management

Discipline is a cornerstone of successful gameplay, especially when it comes to money management. It’s crucial to set a gambling budget and stick to it, come what may. This means not chasing losses in hopes of winning back your money, and not betting more than you can afford to lose.

Money management also involves understanding the concept of value in gambling. This means not just eyeing potential winnings, but also weighing the probability of those winnings occurring. It’s about making bets where the potential payout is worth the risk involved.

Statistical and Mathematical Strategies

While online slots are largely games of chance, there are several betting strategies that players often use to manage their bankrolls and maximise their chances of winning. Our experts usually use one or two of them or combine some:

Standard Deviation Strategy

This strategy involves finding a slot machine with a high payout percentage and then using a specific betting pattern to try to capitalise on that. The player would bet the minimum amount while tracking the number of spins between wins. Once they have a statistically significant sample size, they can use this information to try to predict when the slot machine is likely to pay out, and bet more on those spins.

One Play Strategy

This is one of the simplest betting strategies. The idea is to bet the maximum possible amount on your first spin. If you win, you play again with the winning amount. If you lose, you try a new machine. This strategy is based on the idea that if a slot is going to pay out, it will happen within the first few spins.

Martingale Strategy

This strategy involves doubling your bet after every loss so that the first win would recover all previous losses plus win a profit equal to the original stake. However, this strategy can be risky and requires a significant bankroll. It’s rarely used on pokies, but you may adjust it to your own practice.

Anti-Martingale Strategy

This is the opposite of the Martingale strategy. Instead of doubling your bet after a loss, you double it after a win. This strategy aims to capitalise on hot streaks and keep losses to a minimum during bad runs.

Play and Run Strategy

This strategy involves setting a limit on how many spins you’ll play on a single machine without winning, and how much you’re willing to lose. Once you hit either limit, you move on to a new machine.

The Zig Zag System

This strategy involves looking for certain patterns on the slot machine’s reels before playing (look for a demo/practise mode to gather some important data before you jump into deep waters). For example, you might look for machines where certain types of symbols appear in a zig-zag pattern.

Sources of knowledge and studies

It is good to educate yourself and expand your knowledge constantly. For example, you can check the website of The International Gaming Institute. They conduct extensive research on various aspects of gaming, including the design of online games, responsible gambling practices, and the dynamics of online gambling communities. Their findings can provide valuable insights to both new and seasoned players.

Legal Aspects of Professional Gambling in Australia

In Australia, the legal landscape of playing online pokies can be a bit of a puzzle. In some states, online pokies are legal and regulated, while in others, the laws are more restrictive. It’s crucial to understand the laws in your specific area before you dive into the game. Additionally, it’s worth noting that winnings from gambling are not considered taxable income in Australia, unless you’re considered to be running a betting or gambling business.

The Thrill and the Art of Calculated Play – Final Words

This article has provided a guide on how to become a professional gambler, focusing on online pokies. Becoming a professional gambler, particularly in the realm of online slots, is a journey that requires skill, discipline, and a keen understanding of the legal landscape. It’s not a path to be taken lightly, but for those who approach it with the right mindset and preparation, it can be a rewarding and exciting hobby.

Every game brings a new opportunity to apply your skills, test your strategies, and potentially reap the rewards. So, go ahead, take a spin, and experience the thrill of online pokies. Just remember to play smart, play safe, and above all, responsible gambling is key, and it’s important to always bet within your means.