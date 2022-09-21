It’s no secret that numerous companies survived the global health crisis these past two years due to the internet and the work-from-home (WFH) setup. People could hold on to their jobs simply because they had a computer, a stable internet connection, and a company that could continue operating even with lockdowns.

Not only were people able to continue earning a living despite being told to stay home, but companies could also save lots of money with this arrangement. Gone were the overhead costs that consumed a considerable chunk of a company’s budget — rentals, utilities, internet connection, etc. Zoom meetings and flexible work schedules seamlessly coincided with getting the washing machine going while completing your daily tasks.

This setup also helped workers save money and get things at home done. They didn’t have to worry about having to shell out for that expensive lunch downtown or that $3 coffee. They also didn’t have to wake up early to catch the train or bus or avoid traffic going to work.

With all of these pros, it’s not surprising that many companies are adopting the remote work formula even after this pandemic ends. However, this doesn’t mean that you can now apply for that job in Boston while staying in New Jersey or working for a company in California while you’re in Texas. Even though it’s now a widely accepted practice, there are still a few caveats to remote work and working from home.

Remote Work vs. Working From Home

Now, some companies still choose to hire people from their neck of the woods, even if they’re permanently working from home. To understand why, you should first learn the difference between remote work and WFH.

Remote work is when you can work from almost anywhere in the world, as long as you can finish all tasks assigned to you. Working from home can also have the same meaning. But, for some companies, it’s simply an alternative to working from the office. In short, working from home can mean that while your company allows you to work at home from time to time — you still have to report to the office occasionally.

Because of the latter, some companies don’t hire people outside their city or state. It’s also why you should carefully consider where you put up your company if you’re thinking of starting your own business. Whether you’re thinking of putting up a corporation, a sole proprietorship, or a limited liability company (LLC), the first step is to decide where to plant your venture.



You can check out the best state for LLC incorporation and see if its provisions are ideal for your business needs. Also, see if its location is the most suitable for your venture. The choice is yours.

Reasons Location Still Matters

Even when your business decides to cut costs and opt for a remote work setup, there are many reasons you still can’t hire from outside your borders. Here are some of those reasons:

Your business is region-specific.

Suppose you’re offering services and products specific to your region. In that case, hiring people who live near you is probably wiser. Your requirement to hire someone to take care of your online assets can be an exemption to this rule. Since people can work online from anywhere, even if your business is region-specific, you can still hire someone from across the globe for this role. Some people even do this to save money since some specialists charge less for such services in other countries.

You want to support your local community.

With all the jobs people lost in the past couple of years, offering work to those nearest you is a pretty noble move. As they say, charity begins at home, and what better way is there to do this than to put up a business in your city?

People need to collaborate in person.

Some products are better produced when hashed out by a team in one space. Doing these things online can result in missed ideas and misunderstandings. If your business needs to create new products your team must develop further, it’s probably wiser to have them working in one place.

Your company uses specialized equipment.

Let’s say your business uses equipment that requires specialists to operate them at your place of business. It stands to reason that hiring people from nearby is necessary. One option is outsourcing production, but only if you can trust people outside your business to meet your quality standards.

You want to keep work and home life separate.

Just when people started developing better work-life balance, the line between both suddenly blurred because of the new WFH setup. While there are ways to keep that line firmly in place even when working from home, some people love leaving work at the office. If you want that distinct line between work and home to stay in place, you can choose to have people work at the office once restrictions are completely lifted.

Choose What Best Fits Your Needs



The one thing that matters is what is ideal for you in the long run. Whether you’re a business owner or a worker looking for a job, the type of setup you pick depends on what you’re comfortable with. It also depends on what suits your venture, your needs, and your skills.

Choose a job that offers work-from-home or remote options if you prefer. Build your business in a location that benefits it the most. Ensure you’re satisfied with your decision, and that it’s the best for your needs. If this happens, it won’t matter if you’re working from home or in an office.