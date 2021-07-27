Web development can be a difficult process if you are a beginner and do not know where to start. There are several things to learn and one requires sufficient guidance to understand how the development of a website works. The website developers in Bangalore have the best guide here for you to understand the needs and requirements to start with web development. It is important that one follows a step by step process and take time to develop a solid foundation.

Here are a few things to keep in mind-

The required skills – One does not necessarily require to have a degree or specialization in Computers to become a web developer. Although, a few things are needed to be understood before you jump into the field.

Learning how websites and the internet works

HTML javascripts and CSS are the absolute basics

Frameworks, Libraries such as React. Js, Bootstrap and jQuery

Python and Ruby are essential programming languages

GitHub and Git

The basics-

Servers- These are the computers that store all the important data of all websites in a large network.

Websites – They are just a collection of information that one can access using a server or computer.

Browsers –The places where we see the content on the computer.

Both front end and back end sides are part of a website. The front end is what a user or visitor directly experiences when they are on the website and the back is simply where all the data is stored received and sent. All that you see on websites is made up of HTML, Javascripts and CSS.

HTML- Hyper text markup language is a programming language that you will learn in the beginning. A basic structure is provided such as title, paragraphs and words. It has tags that show various functions and then the readable information is translated on the screen. One writes these tags between the angle brackets.

CSS- Cascading style sheets describes how HTML must appear on the webpage. CSS can be used to control style, formatting of the website and the presentation such as the colours of the borders, images in the background, RGB value etc.

JavaScript- with JavaScript one can control the webpage’s behaviour. If one sincerely wants to learn web development, then JavaScript is something to go about first. This is one of the most popular programs in the world and it offers you fast rest results. JavaScript helps make WebPages more interactive by manipulating the CSS and HTML features.

What are Frameworks?

A webpage can be built from scratch but the whole process takes time when you want to add more to it. JavaScript frameworks on the other hand are available easily and these are nothing but pre-written codes with a pre-packaged structure in websites for programs to interact. Framework helps speed up the process because these are made and tested by other developers and you get to save time as well. Both front and backend frameworks use various programming languages.

Front end Frameworks – Ember, React, Backbone, Angular and Vue

Backend Frameworks- they are- Django, Express JS, Spring Boot, Flask and Ruby on rails. It really depends from person to person regarding learning website development services and how long it can take. However, the above mentioned will help you plan and give a better understanding on how things work. Web development is the back bone work for any company whether a business or not. The web design company in Bangalore offers their excellent services to people seeking frontend and back end support and help them with their web pages and websites for affordable prices.