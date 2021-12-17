It is pretty enjoyable to spend some time on the couch when it is friday evening, and not wake up until it is monday again, especially when the new season of Riverdales has been out on Netflix. Nevertheless, taking into account the chances that most of them will be traveling to some place or the other, how about if you plan for a vacation, let’s say to Austin? You can either play with the snow, attend Christmas carols, taste delicious cocktails, and spend some absolutely wonderful time with your friends and family in Austin. Therefore, continue to read further and find out things to do in Austin this weekend.

Things to do in Austin this weekend

Do not miss the Nutcracker performance on the ice: If you are visiting Austin for the very first time, do not miss the opportunity to check out this wonderful night of sugar plums, music, and magic. Whether it is your friends or family, take them out to the Chaparral Ice at Crossover in Cedar Park. The organizers there take pride in organizing the best Nutcracker on Ice show. The show takes place on Friday and Saturday at 7 pm in the evening. The tickets for the show are somewhere between $10 to $50. If you are interested in watching the show, check out the internet for further details.

Take snaps with Santa: No Christmas is complete without Santa, right? When in Austin, celebrate this beautiful festival at the Santa Lounge in downtown Austin’s downtown. The festival organizes numerous activities, keeping everyone busy. Also, if you are attending this festival, do not forget to click pictures with Santa. Once you are done with the festival, visit the nearest stores that provide different types of things including jewelry, dresses, and much more. In addition to this, visit restaurants that provide some absolute delicious food. The Santa Lounge is open on Saturday only from 10 am to 2 pm. In order to gather more information, browse through the internet now. You will find all the details here.

Do not miss the sculpture garden: Visit the sculpture garden and enjoy a day full of various games, activities, puppet shows, art and craft, holiday fun, and everything else. If you have keen interest in such activities, this is the place for you. Purchase the ticket and visit the garden anytime during the week from 12 pm to 1 pm. However, all the events and activities take place free of cost on Sunday from 11 am to 4 pm.

These are some of the things to do in Austin this weekend. However, this is not just the end. The list is pretty big. From checking out lavish restaurants to attending different events, shows, theaters, and everything else, Austin has so much to offer. Hence, think no further and search the internet for everything you can do in Austin. Pen down all the information and prepare a small timetable so that you have enough time to visit all the places mentioned on the list.