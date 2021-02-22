In recent years Pink salt is getting attention all over the world. People around the world are realizing its value more than in Pakistan from where it is originating. Apart from its ornamental uses, the health benefits of pink salt are also getting fame.

Pink salt is the salt made from rocks mined from areas close to the Himalayas, in Pakistan. That’s why this salt is also known as Himalayan salt. This salt is 98% sodium chloride like common sea salt. But it has traces of other minerals like magnesium, calcium, and potassium that give pinkish hues to the color of Himalayan salt.

Here are some of the health benefits of pink salt;

Rich With Minerals:

Common table salt is not as much rich in minerals as pink salt. Pink salt has magnesium, calcium, potassium, and traces of many more minerals.

Provides Electrolytes:

If you are facing low electrolytes problem, you can replenish them by consuming pink salt solution in water. You can add lemon or orange juice to this solution. And drink it to boost your electrolytes.

Gives Hydration:

The pink salt provides you extra hydration as salt carries water with it in your system. And hence the pink salt helps you to achieve optimal fluid balance in your body.

Treat Sore Throat:

Pink salt helps in soothing the sore throat. Add ½ teaspoon of pink salt in warm water and gargle with it to relieve the itchiness in your sore throat.

Hydrates Your Skin:

Scrubbing your body with pink salt helps in providing hydration to your skin. Regular scrubbing with pink salt exfoliates your skin and smoothens skin.

Reliefs Stress:

Pink salt rocks and lamps are used in the spas and rooms to reduce stress and make your mind relax. There is not much research on this. But it is believed that pink salt helps in reducing your stress levels. You can also consult the best psychologist on Marham to get the best possible solution for your mental health issues.

Natural Salt:

Pink salt is a more pure way of providing a salty taste to your foods instead of common table salt. As table salt is more refined and processed that’s why it is considered less natural than pink salt.

Gives Less Sodium:

Pink salt is saltier, and it has larger crystals. That’s why you need to add less pink salt to our food, unlike the normal table salt. In this way, you consume less sodium in your daily diet. So, the use of pink salt is better than common table salt.

Helps Sore Muscles:

With Epsom salt, pink salt can help in reducing muscle stiffness and inflammation. The combination of both these salts with little essential oils like lavender oil help in relaxing your muscles and body.

Pink salt can be used in many ways. It can be added to your daily food broths, sauces, marinades, or salads. You can also use it as a cooking surface while grilling your food to add a salty taste to meats and other foods.

You can discuss the consumption of pink salt with your health practitioner. So that you can know the exact amount of salt according to your body’s needs. You can consult a general physician through Marhampk.