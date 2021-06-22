We all want that kick in the day that happens, unhappily, from caffeine present in our tea & coffee. But there are other ways to feel fresh and strengthened through our drinks without allowing in the harmful stuff. Have you listened to Flower Teas? We understand what you are thinking. Flower teas get under herbal teas and they are supposed to be healthy, not savory! So are we supposed to fix health over taste? Nah, we are not strong enough for that! We are all for a drive before health any time.

So we have seen some online flower teas that taste good with the combined benefit of being healthy. Enjoy!

Lavender

Lavender is one of the most popular flowers used for making necessary oil. However, a cup of dried flowers may have many benefits too. Lavender is more effective than many other floral teas. Start with 1/2 teaspoon of dried flowers and double the amount if you get the taste too weak. Try combining it with other calming herbs such as chamomile.

Linden flower

Linden tea is made of flowers from a linden tree. It’s delicious and because of its high mucilage content, has a deep and almost viscous texture. Linden flower tea is often used for treating the symptoms of the common flu and for relaxation.

Chrysanthemum

This Mother’s Day popular flower makes a delicious drink. So the next mother’s day or when it’s your mom’s birthday order flower online and treat her with these flowers. It’s fabulous to begin & finish your day with. It has a very fragile, refreshing, and slightly rich taste. The tea’s smell and taste offer instant relaxation and stimulation to the mind and body. If you are suffering from a cold & cough, a cup of chrysanthemum tea can aid decrease the symptoms. If you are experiencing high blood pressure, this flower tea will bring it down.

Chamomile

The world of floral tea would not be the equivalent without chamomile. These dainty little flowers are available worldwide and valued for their health benefits and taste. Chamomile is one of the first teas utilized as herbal medicine for its calming and healing properties. With a mildly sweet, honey, and apple-like flavor, chamomile is an excellent option for a calming cup of tea for all age groups.

Jasmine

Tea prepared from these beautiful white blooms is light brown or yellowish. The flavor is lightly sweet and very pleasing and peaceful. It communicates with the enzymes in the gut to improve digestion. Bound with antioxidants, jasmine tea helps take down cholesterol levels, decreases inflammation in the veins and arteries, reduces bacteria, and boosts the immune system. It also decreases stress and prevents diabetes.

Rose tea

Roses not only make awesome gifts as online rose delivery but you may agree with the fact that nothing surpasses the value of rosebuds or rose petals tea. It’s available in various colors and intensities, and it’s usually blended with real teas to produce a delicious scented tea. The taste is very similar to the scent, so a teaspoon of petals will be suitable for making a pretty intense cup of tea. Be cautious not to over-brew it, because it may have a bit of pain too. For a fun DIY blending project, mix rose petals by Keemun black tea leaves.

Butterfly Pea

This is the most beautiful and eye-catching tea. It has a lively and beautiful blue color which becomes purple if you add lemon juice to it. Made from the flowers of the Clitoria ternatea plant, the blue tea or spell fairy tea tastes good with pleasingly delicate undertones. It helps to improve heart health. Infused with some vitamins and minerals & anti-glycation features, this tea has the skin looking healthy and young. It also has anthocyanin that stimulates hair follicles, preventing loss.

Feeling empty at work? Drink a cup of this tea to revive the brain and boost its activity function. One of the most notable benefits of this tea is it heals anxiety and depression. Antioxidants present in the tea reduce the loss of body cells, which eventually lessen the risk of cancer.

Hibiscus flower tea

Tangy and amazingly beautiful, hibiscus flower tea tastes excellent, both hot and cold. It usually serves as a base for various fruit blends. Hibiscus tea has an intense red color and mixes well with herbs & fruits. Try using it for making fresh summer iced teas.

The Bottom Line

Flowers teas come in a variety of tasty flavors and are naturally free of sugar and calories. Various flower teas also contribute health-promoting effects, and modern science has started to validate some of their traditional values. Whether you’re a tea lover or beginner, don’t be hesitant to give these 8 flower teas a try!