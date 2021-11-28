Are you tired of shaving, waxing, or epilating every day? Body hair is natural, but it causes embarrassment, so people seek out effective ways to achieve hair-free, smooth skin with minimal effort. Many people who were dissatisfied with the growth of unwanted hair on their bodies have had their lives transformed by laser hair removal treatment.

Laser hair removal is the most effective, safest, and comfortable method of hair removal. People avoid laser treatment because of the myths surrounding it. Here are some myths and facts about the treatment.

Myth: Laser hair removal results in ingrown hairs.

Ingrown hairs occur as a result of shaving or waxing, but not as a result of laser hair removal. The laser treatment precisely targets hair follicles and eliminates hair from its roots. The laser’s heat damages the hair bulb, and as a result, there is no chance of hair regrowth. The outcomes are also long-term.

Myth: Laser hair removal is painful.

Fact: Laser hair removal is popular because it is less painful than waxing. During the treatment, numbing cream and cooling gel can be applied to the skin to reduce the possibility of discomfort caused by laser treatment. The diode laser hair removal feels like a warm or hot massage against your skin, and there is no pain.

Myth: Laser hair removal can be completed in a single session.

Fact: While a laser hair reduction treatment reduces hair growth in a single session, dermatologists recommend a minimum of six sessions to achieve smooth and hair-free skin.

Myth: Laser therapy can stimulate hair growth.

Fact: Laser hair removal results in hairless skin. It targets hair follicles that are in the process of growing. Hair growth is reduced when anagen hair follicles are removed from their roots. The hair becomes thinner with each laser hair removal session.

Myth: Laser hair removal is not safe for people with dark skin.

Fact: Laser hair removal treatment is effective on all skin types, including dark and fair skin. The laser light technology can be adjusted. Dermatologists customize the settings based on the patient’s skin and hair type.

Myth: Laser treatments can cause scarring and burns.

Scarring is extremely unlikely as a result of laser hair removal treatment. It is always recommended that you get this treatment from the best skin clinic in your area that has an experienced and skilled laser specialist to minimize the risk and side effects of the laser on your skin. Always adhere to the pre- and post-treatments and medications that aid in the prevention of skin burns.

Myth: Laser hair removal exposes the skin to radiation.

Fact: Ambrosia Aesthetics’ hair removal laser treatment in Mumbai is FDA approved. It does not emit any radiation when it comes into contact with the skin. Laser machines in general also do not emit ‘radiation’. They emit light of a certain wavelength that gets absorbed in to the hair follicle.

Myth: Laser hair removal treatment is only for women.

Fact: Laser hair removal can be used on both men and women, on the face and body. This treatment is popular among men for beard shaping and removal of chest hair. For both men and women, laser hair removal can be performed on any part of the body.

Do you believe laser hair removal is appropriate for you? To find out, speak with your dermatologist!