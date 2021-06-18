The skin on the face is more delicate than the skin on the body. As a result, even the most harmless appearing daily activity can result in unwelcome breakouts. Pimples can form when pores become clogged with dead skin cells and sebum. Here are nine bad habits that could be clogging your pores. If you have any of these habits, stop immediately and allow your skin to breathe.

1. Leaving your face unwashed at night.

When you’re exhausted, it’s difficult to think about your skin. Leaving your face unwashed at night can have serious consequences. Washing your face removes not only makeup but also dirt and dust that has accumulated on your face throughout the day.

2. Not exfoliating your skin.

One of the primary causes of clogged pores is the presence of dead skin cells on our skin. You do not need to exfoliate on a daily basis, but exfoliating once or twice a week is necessary to remove the skin’s outer dead layer. Exfoliate your skin with a gentle face scrub.

3. Not taking a bath after a workout.

Working out does not cause breakouts, but the sweat that accumulates after a workout mixes with dirt and settles on your skin. Because of all the perspiration left behind, bacteria on the skin begin to proliferate. This results in rashes and breakouts.

4. Touching your face with dirty hands.

Many people have a bad habit of constantly touching their faces. By touching your face frequently, you are transferring allergens, oils, and bacteria from your hands to your skin, which can clog pores. To avoid breakouts, every dermatologist recommends keeping your hands away from your face as much as possible, or using sanitizer before touching your face.

5. Not cleaning your mobile phone.

If you spend a lot of time on your phone and are also concerned about your acne, your phone is to blame. Phones are filthy, accumulating bacteria, oil, and makeup and transferring dirt and bacteria to your face. Wipe your phone down every day, or better yet, use headphones to communicate.

6. Not washing your bed sheets and pillow covers.

If you don’t mind sleeping on dirty pillowcases and bed sheets, your skin might be in trouble. Bed sheets and pillows can easily accumulate dirt and oil, which can then be transferred to your skin at night, resulting in clogged pores and pimples.

7. Leaving makeup on your skin at night.

Makeup on your face covers the skin and prevents it from breathing, allowing pollutants and oil to settle into your pores while you sleep. It coats your skin and causes pores to clog. So, before going to bed, remove all of your makeup. Also, avoid using makeup that is past its expiration date.

8. Not washing your makeup brushes.

Washing your face is the first step in removing clogged pores, followed by washing your brushes. Bacteria can accumulate on makeup brushes if they are not cleaned on a regular basis. This bacteria gets transferred back to your skin and causes irritation as well as pimples.