When the pores in the skin become blocked with sebum, a type of oil that normally lubricates the skin and hair, a pimple forms. Acne is common during puberty since hormones go into overdrive, allowing the skin to produce an abnormally large amount of sebum. Because there are so many oil-producing glands on the forehead, nose, and chin, this area, known as the T-zone, is the most prone to pimples.

Here are a few pointers to save you from and treat breakouts as soon as possible:

Wash your face with warm water and gentle acne-specific cleanser twice a day (no more). Gently massage your face in circular motions. There is no scrubbing. Excessive washing and scrubbing can cause skin irritation. After cleansing, apply a low-strength lotion containing benzoyl peroxide.

Avoid squeezing pimples. It’s tempting, but here’s why you shouldn’t: Pimple popping can cause infected material to be pushed deeper into the skin, resulting in swelling, redness, and acne scarring. If you notice a pimple forming before a big event, such as weddings, a dermatologist can often treat it with less scarring or infection.

Touching or leaning your face against objects that gather sebum and skin residue, such as your phone, is not recommended. Touching your face can spread bacteria, resulting in inflamed and irritated pores. To keep bacteria at bay, wash your hands before applying something to your face, such as acne treatment creams or makeup.

Keep your glasses or sunglasses clean to keep oil from clogging the pores around your eyes and nose.

Avoid wearing clothes that are too tight if you have acne on your body. They obstruct skin breathing and may irritate it. Dirt and oil can also accumulate on scarves, headbands, and caps.

Before going to bed, remove your makeup. When shopping for makeup, look for brands that state on the label “non-comedogenic” or “non-acnegenic.” Remove any old makeup that smells or looks different than the day you bought it.

Keep your hair clean and out of your face in order to prevent dirt and oil from clogging your pores.

Apply sunscreen. A tan may appear to conceal acne, but this is only for a short time. A tan may aggravate rather than help your acne. Tanning also damages the skin, causing wrinkles and increasing your risk of skin cancer.

If you are concerned about acne, see a dermatologist. Dermatologists offer a number of treatment options to help prevent and treat acne scars. A dermatologist can help you determine the best acne treatment method for you, as well as provide you with a wealth of useful advice on how to deal with acne and care for your skin type.