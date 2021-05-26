Acne breakouts can be frustrating to deal with. The swelling and pain can bring tears to your eyes and crush your self-esteem each morning. There are a lot of treatments to reduce acne breakouts, however finding the right one is not as easy as it sounds. Here are a few do’s and don’ts to remember in difficult times.

1. Do choose the best cleanser for acne-prone skin

Use a gentle cleanser twice a day to avoid over-dry skin. Also, use warm water for washing your face. Hot water can add to the inflammation and cold water won’t remove the oil effectively.

2. Do use the best moisturizer for acne-prone skin.

Use a water based moisturizer to prevent skin dryness. This is especially important if you are using acne treatment creams that dry out your skin while reducing your zits. Also, avoid using oily and greasy creams as they may clog the pores and result in more acne-related issues.

3. Do clean up your makeup before going to bed

Makeup residue could worsen your current condition. It may prevent your skin cells from reparing effectively. Avoid makeup totally if possible or else use a micellar water makeup remover before going to bed.

4. Do try over the counter spot treatment

OTC products such as benzoyl peroxide, resorcinol, salicylic acid, and sulfur can help in reducing the breakout. But use them in a thin layer and only once a day or as recommended. Over use of spot treatments can cause unnecessary acne scars .

5. Don’t be harsh on your skin

Don’t be too harsh by using exfoliators, scrubs and over washing your face. Over treating your skin can increase your acne and also cause skin sensitivity.

6. Don’t pop your pimples

Popping your acne results in acne scars and would also leave the wound open. An open wound allows bacterial infection and dust to settle in. Also, avoid touching whiteheads, as they will convert into inflamed acne if you do.

7. Don’t eat inflammatory food

Avoid eating packaged food, sugar and dairy. These could increase skin inflammation and slow down your skin healing. Instead, maintain a clean and balanced diet with home cooked meals to encourage hormonal balance and general detox.

8. Do seek a dermatologist