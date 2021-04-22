Since job hunting is a lot of work, it’d be nice if you could take a shortcut. Well, you’re in luck! Using a recruiter to help find you a job can pay off big time.

That doesn’t mean you should abandon looking for work on your own. But one of the many benefits of having a recruiter is they can help you land your dream job.

If you’ve been on the fence about speaking to a recruiter, don’t be. Check out seven reasons why using a recruiter makes hunting for a job that much easier.

1. They Save You a Lot of Time

Applying for jobs is all time-consuming. Sometimes you feel as if it will take you forever to find and apply for the ideal positions.

Thankfully with a recruiter, you can jump through hoops and get the process underway. A recruiter streamlines things because they already know the hiring managers. Plus, they can get you set up with an interview quickly and efficiently.

On your own, you’d have to customize each cover letter, research the company, and cross your t’s and dot your i’s. A recruiter can simplify the job process and get everything underway.

2. They Act as Guides

A recruiter knows the ins and outs of job hunting. That’s good news for you because the right recruiter will be there for you every step of the way. Don’t expect them to take over completely, but they make excellent guides.

From helping you craft the perfect resume to giving you tips, they know the scoop about mostly everything. You know you have a good recruiter when all your questions get answered and then some!

3. They Offer Honest Feedback

If you’re looking for honest feedback on a job or company, a recruiter will give it. Depending on the company, a recruiter will likely know a lot about them already. This is especially the case if they’ve been in their industry for a while.

You may think you have enough experience in one area, and that may be true. A recruiter can offer suggestions on which areas you should focus on. They also will provide advice about where your strengths lie.

4. They Prep You for Interviews

When a recruiter sets up an interview for you, they’ll be able to give you the 411 on the people who will interview you.

They won’t know all the details, but they should already have intel on the company. That means they can fill you in on the people you’ll meet and let you know about other pertinent details. It’s nice that a recruiter can set you up for success before and after an interview!

5. They Know About “Hidden” Jobs

Another incredible perk of working with a recruiter is they know about “hidden” jobs. Part of what a recruiter does for a living includes connections with companies. Naturally, they get the heads up on new job opportunities before the general public.

These jobs are usually positions that aren’t broadcasted on the internet yet. “Secret” jobs give you an edge over other candidates because you may be able to apply before they do.



6. They Keep You in Their Database

Even if it may take a while to find a job that’s right for you, your resume won’t go poof into oblivion. When there’s a recruiter involved, your resume stays in their database! Eventually, there are going to be jobs that pop up that match your skillset.

Technology is improving for recruiters as well. Today, a recruiter uses an applicant tracking system. This system upgrade makes it easier and more convenient for them to find you a job.

7. They Broaden Your Network

A recruiter will most certainly broaden your network. Whether a job works out, you’re still getting introduced to many new people and companies.

At times, a job opportunity may not pan out. But if a company is interested, they may stash away your resume for the future. Who knows – even if you get employed down the road, your dream company could get in touch with you still!

You already have an existing network of people. And now, a recruiter will introduce you to a whole new group of professionals. That in and of itself has enormous benefits!

Conclusion

Can’t you feel the stress melting away? That’s how it’ll be when you hire a recruiter! Of course, you can continue to apply on your own. But you have to admit having someone with the skills and guidance to find you a job is ideal. Plus, they’ll also be a cheerleader for you along the way!

It’s common for recruiters to become friends with their clients, and it’s easy to see why. They learn about the person’s professional needs. These professional needs often intertwine with a person’s life goals as well.

With the right recruiter, you can look forward to finding a position that’s a good fit for you. Now allow them to get to work and find you a perfect job!