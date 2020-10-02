Learning English can be quite challenging. At one point or another, it might even become a bit frustrating. If you’ve started learning English or are looking to simply improve your English-speaking skills, then you’re already doing great!

Knowing how to speak more than one language, even if you need improvement, is an accomplishment on its own. Taking English classes is a great starting place. You’ll learn the basics of the language in the class and can then use that knowledge to then improve your English.

In this guide below, you’ll learn how to improve your English-speaking skills by following a few simple tips. Continue reading to learn more!

1. Watch English TV Channels, Soaps, Documentaries More Often

There’s only so much you can learn about the English language by sitting down in a classroom. Some things you must learn by immersing yourself in the language. A great way to practice your English-speaking skills is by watching English TV channels or English movies.

When you watch these programs, you’ll hear how the actors say certain words or phrases. The more you hear something being said, the easier it’ll be for you to pronounce it the correct way. You also might learn a few different sayings in the English language that you wouldn’t learn from taking a class.

You can even consider putting on an English station on the radio while driving in your car. You might find that you enjoy a few English songs and start singing them to yourself when there’s no music playing.

2. Listen to Music While Studying (sometimes)

Another way music can help you learn the English language is by listening to it while you study. Evidence shows that listening to music while studying can improve the way your brain functions. It’ll help you remember what you studied so you can then apply it in your day-to-day life.

If you choose to listen to music while studying, choose something with no lyrics. Lyrics can be distracting, but acoustic songs and other music without lyrics can be a great help! Choose something you’re familiar with and love, which will put you in a better mood while studying the English language as well.

3. Play Riddles and Puzzles in English

It’s always easiest to learn something new or improve certain skills when you’re having fun. Playing games in English can help you improve your English-speaking skills and most likely learn a few new things as well. Get together with friends and play a variety of board games.

You can also download games on your phone that require you to use English-speaking skills such as Scrabble, Hangman, Words with Friends, Word Search, and other word games. These games are fun to play and will help you practice the English language.

Many of the games can be downloaded onto your phones as apps that you can play with your friends, making the game even more fun

4. Download an English-Learner App

While you’re downloading a few fun game apps, be sure to download an English-learner app also. You can find multiple apps available to download that’ll help you improve your skills. They also come in handy for every-day life when you find yourself forgetting how to say something.

Some apps allow you to type in or speak into it the phrase you want to say. It’ll then type it and say aloud the proper way to write and say that phrase in English. When you’re ordering food, trying to ask a question to a librarian, or something else, you can use one of these apps to help you along the way.

If you hire an immigration lawyer, then he or she might have a few more resources for you as well.

5. Surround Yourself in an English-Speaking Environment

The more immersed in the English language you are, the more you’ll find yourself speaking it. The more you speak it, the more practice you have, and the better you’ll become at it. Try to place yourself in English-speaking environments as much as possible.

Visit English-speaking only restaurants, cafes, stores, and other places of business. This forces you to hear and speak the language. If you have friends that normally speak for you, then tell them not to do the speaking for you anymore.

They can still be by your side to ease your anxiety and help you when you’re stuck on a word or phrase, but you must give it a shot yourself.

6. Write and Speak as Often as Possible

It’s important that you speak the language as often as possible. This is going to give you the best type of practice. When you’re nervous and want something else to do the talking or want to use an app to do the talking for you, take a deep breath and try.

The very worst that’ll happen is you’ll say something a bit off, but you’ll learn from it. If you never take the risk to make mistakes, then you’ll never learn.

7. Create Flashcards and Cheat Sheets

Another great tip is to create flashcards, or a cheat sheet and have always it on you. Is there a specific word or phrase you have trouble remembering? If so, be sure to write it down on a flashcard in your language and in English.

When out in public and you can’t remember what it was, simply look at the flashcard or your cheat sheet to remind yourself. Do this with as many words and phrases as you need. Over time, you’ll find yourself having to check the cards less and less.

You Can Improve Your English Today

Learning a new language is challenging. The hardest part is making the decision to get started. Use these tips and tricks listed above to help you improve your English today!