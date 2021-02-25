Not all of us have the best writing skills, especially when you need to write for a resume. Your career opportunities basically depend on how good your resume is. It may take weeks or even months to finalise a resume but resume writing services make the job easier. Professional writers are surely the way to go if you want to land your dream job. However, do not put your blind faith in any service and do your research before hiring one. Here are the 7 alerts for you to know before you hire a service:

Know enough

Before you opt for any service, ensure you know plenty about them so dig deep. You search for a resume writing service and click on the first link that you see. Even if that service looks great and claims that it has various satisfied customers, do not believe that information easily. Look for information that seems genuine to you and if not then you might want to take a look at other resume services. Check out numerous services and compare them instead of just picking out any service.

Not all reviews are real

You may see a lot of great reviews on that resume writing service but it is possible that not all of them may be real. See whether the reviewers are verified or not or if they have a genuine profile. You can check out various social media platforms of that service and see how engaging they are with their clients or followers. Also, look if they post valuable content about resume writing and share tips to do so. If the service is engaging with the audience then it will be clear that they worry about their reputation and will serve you till you are delighted with the results.

Samples are a must

Executive resume writing services which are fishy never provide the clients with sample resumes. Never believe such services as you should know what you are getting into. Either that service will already have sample resumes on their website or will make it available on request. This way you can check out their templates, the content as well as the formats. If you like the samples then this is a green light and you can proceed with the service. Also, see to it if the service is capable of tailoring the resume according to your needs.

Conversations

If you are confused between a few resume writing services then you should talk to their writers. Request the service to arrange a call for you or an email conversation so that you can get to know the writer. If you are sure of the writer’s work and convinced that he or she will be able to create the best resume for you then proceed further with the service. However, if the service is not willing to arrange a call or is not responding to your emails then it is clearly a red flag.

Credibility of the service

Before hiring a resume writing service in India, ensure that it is well established and is authentic. Be careful of frauds who will take your information, money and time and you will never hear from them again. Read more about the service and see if you can talk to any one of their clients to know how their experience went.

Using the latest technology

What good is a resume writing service if they do not use the latest technology? Adding keywords related to your industry and adding a personality to your resume is extremely important. Look for services that offer a wide range of features to make your resume stand out.

Drafts and Finalising

Some services will build an average resume for you and that will be it. This is the biggest trap ever. Before opting for a service, see to it that the writer agrees to make changes in the drafts until you are totally satisfied with the final outcome. If not, then reach out to other services who will do so.

Final words

These were the 7 alerts that you must know about executive resume writing services. Explore your options, take your time and then pick out a service.