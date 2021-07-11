Gynecomastia, also known as “man boobs,” is a condition in which the breast tissue swells or becomes enlarged in men. Gynecomastia can be caused by a number of factors and is classified into several types. Because there are various types of Gynecomastia, treatment will need to be tailored to each type in order to adequately address the patient’s concerns.

Although gynecomastia has always affected a significant number of men, it is only in recent years that the plastic surgery community has paid increased attention to this condition, shedding light on the toll it takes on men’s self-confidence. People who are treated for gynecomastia experience permanent relief and a more masculine chest that better reflects their true identity, rather than hiding their body and feeling ashamed of how they look.

However, because awareness of this condition is still low, men who are aware of gynecomastia may be unaware that there are many different types, all of which can be treated by a board-certified plastic surgeon. Let’s look at each type of gynecomastia so you can get the treatment you need for your specific body type.

Types Of Gynecomastia

Puffy Nipple : Type 1

Puffy nipple is a fairly self-explanatory term for this type of gynecomastia, defined by an oversized and often shiny areola that protrudes from the rest of the chest. This type is most common in young people aged 15 to 25.

Rounded Chest : Type 2

Excess breast tissue in type 2 gynecomastia gives the appearance of a fuller, rounded chest, albeit with relatively tight skin. Although type 2 gynecomastia can also include a puffy nipple, the main difference between type 2 and type 1 gynecomastia is a greater amount of fatty tissue covering the underlying muscle.

Slight Breast Roll : Type 3

You may have type 3 gynecomastia if you notice a small amount of breast roll, that is, when the nipple is below the pectoral muscle. Excess chest tissue causes a slight sag over the chest fold, stretching the skin and resulting in skin laxity.

Moderate Breast Roll : Type 4

Excess breast tissue and skin laxity cause more exaggerated breast rolls. A moderate breast roll is defined as chest tissue that extends below the armpit line. The most common demographic for this type of gynecomastia is men in their 40s to 60s.

Excessive Breast Roll : Type 5

When the nipple is less than two centimetres below the chest fold, the breast roll is classified as type 5 gynecomastia. It is also distinguished by excessive skin laxity around the chest fold, which extends to the back of the armpits but not to the back. This type is more common in people who are overweight or who have recently lost a significant amount of weight.

Breast and Back Roll : Type 6

The most severe form of gynecomastia, type 6, is caused by an excess of skin on the chest and back. The chest muscle and tissue have little to no definition, and the loose skin creates a fold that extends all the way to the back.

How to Get Rid of Gynecomastia Permanently?

Liposuction

Liposuction can be used to remove stubborn excess fat in patients whose gynecomastia is primarily caused by the presence of fatty tissue. Dr. Cruise employs liposuction techniques that involve the use of a cannula to loosen and suction out fat for a more attractive appearance. Because this liposuction technique only requires a few tiny incisions, most patients can expect to recover in a reasonable amount of time. Dr. Cruise rarely performs liposuction alone because most gynecology patients have some breast tissue that can be removed to achieve the best results.

Excision

When the cause of the enlarged breasts is more complex than fatty tissue, an excision technique may be required to more precisely address the unwanted mass. This can happen if there is excess skin or if there is a glandular problem causing a larger breast. Excision is also useful when a nipple or areola needs to be resized or repositioned.

Excision and Liposuction

If you have a combination of the issues listed above, you may be a candidate for a combined liposuction and excision method. This method yields a truly personalized treatment that is tailored to your specific situation. Your Cosmetic Surgeon can remove skin while also slimming and flattening fatty tissue areas with this combination procedure.