Electric bicycles have been on the rise over the past few years, with almost every household getting their hands on one. They are a smart way to travel around, save money, be eco-friendly, and stay fit. To get the best out of your all terrain fat tire electric bike, it is important to know how to look after it.

Electric bikes are fun to ride and offer plenty of advantages. You still need to follow safe practices to ensure your safety and enjoy your rides for as long as possible.

Electrical Safety Tips for Users of E-Bikes

Typically, the battery and motor are the most expensive parts of an electric bike. They almost make up two-thirds of the total price of your e-bike. To ensure both your safety and the longevity of your bike, it is critical to take proper care of these components.

Safety tips for electric bicycles are like those for standard bicycles, but there are some e-bike-specific tips to keep in mind such as those related to electrical safety. The electric bike is pretty much similar to traditional bikes with the addition of electrical components. So, you must take care of these components to ensure safe journeys.

#1 Motor

Depending on how regularly you use your e-bike, you should get it serviced every 6-12 months by a reputable service provider. Be sure to pay attention to your motor during your service checks. The motor is far and away the key component of any electric bike. It is therefore important to maintain it to ensure the safety and performance of an electric bicycle.

In order to service an e-bike motor, several steps must be followed. Ensure there are no electrical disturbances or anything else in your adult electric mountain bike that could damage your component in the future by checking the external and internal sensors.

#2 Charging Precautions

It is a good idea to charge your electric cargo bike for family outdoors. Indoors, there are many flammable items, and a battery that has been charged and caught on fire is easily a fire hazard. People often overcharge their batteries without intending to, but it can have catastrophic effects, resulting in fires and deaths.

It is not recommended to charge the battery for an extended period. Charging can generally be completed within 6-10 hours, depending on the battery capacity. Overcharging the battery can be dangerous, so unplug the charger before it overcharges.

It is not uncommon for bicycle hobbyists to modify an electric motor, a tire, and a battery, which might pose a safety hazard. If the original charger breaks, contact the seller to order a new one, do not purchase inferior chargers. Purchasing the original charger is recommended as other brands may not fit the battery.

The battery charging instructions provided by the manufacturer should be followed when charging the batteries of micro-mobility devices. By overcharging, they not only put their own lives in danger but also the lives of many others.

#3 Be careful about overloading circuits

Charger devices and batteries for electric bikes require electricity, so the device charging the battery can be a fire hazard. There is also the possibility that the building’s structural wiring can be a safety risk, which can be overlooked sometimes.

Inspecting the electrical infrastructure in the building to ensure that it can deliver safe electricity for charging is highly recommended. Having multiple e-bikes charging at the same time increases the load on the charging circuit which can pose short-circuit threats.

#4 Choosing the premium bike

The product itself must also be taken into consideration when it comes to e-bike charging safety. When purchasing a product, consumers should ensure that it has been tested by a nationally recognized testing lab and that the product is labeled appropriately. Such as the UL-certified batteries used in ebike step through frame from Addmotor.

You will get more distance if you get a better battery, so be sure to choose a reputable battery manufacturer. Once you’ve purchased the battery, make sure the warranty covers it for at least two years. The typical lithium-ion battery is said to last for 1,000 full recharge cycles. Taking five to seven charges a week amounts to about three years of daily use. Using the battery sparingly can extend the battery’s life, so you may be able to double its life with half-charge cycles. With proper charging and storage, it is quite easy to achieve a battery life of several years.

#5 Don’t experiment with the charger

It is essential to evaluate the plug-in charger itself when evaluating the charger system. Using the charger that came with the e-bike is the only charger that was tested as part of the listing, so consumers should utilize that charger only.

By purchasing an aftermarket charger from another manufacturer, the listing of the e-bike may be invalidated and the fire risk may increase due to the charger’s compatibility not being tested with the e-bike. It is possible that many products will work with an e-bike, but they may not be listed to work with a specific e-bike.

#6 Servicing your electric bike

When it comes to your electric bike, it is extremely imperative to choose the right professional service. The maintenance of your e-bike should be performed by an expert even if you take good care of it.

The components of an electric bike share many similarities with traditional bikes, but this type of vehicle must be serviced by someone who knows how to repair it. It is possible that your regular bike mechanic is not experienced enough to service the electric and electronic systems, for example. For lithium-ion batteries on electric bikes, you should also consult a specialist.

Bottom Line

Tragedies can occur when e-bikes are improperly used and unsafely charged. Thus, maintaining and taking care of the electrical components of your e-bike, and taking precautionary measures, are extremely helpful.

The Addmotor’s collection of e-bikes is a great place to start if you do not have a bike of your own and are considering buying one.