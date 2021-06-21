When considering Rhinoplasty surgery, nose size, shape, and straightness are frequently factors. However, there are other concerns about nose shape that cause people to consider surgical options.

If you are thinking about getting a Rhinoplasty (Nose Job), you should be aware of the most common nose problems that can be treated with this procedure. In this blog, we will discuss the most common nose complaints that lead people to look into surgical options for reshaping, resizing, or repositioning certain structures of the nose.

Why do people choose to have a Rhinoplasty?

Rhinoplasty (Nose Reshaping Surgery) is still a popular cosmetic procedure for both men and women. While some people choose this procedure purely for cosmetic reasons, a Nose Job can also help to correct common medical issues.

Rhinoplasty surgery can help to treat or correct a variety of medical conditions, including:

Nose bridge or internal nasal structures damage

Infections of the nose

A broken or crooked nose that makes breathing difficult

Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is a mild form of sleep apn

A septum deviation

Rhinoplasty is commonly used to improve the overall appearance of the face by reshaping the nose length, tip shape, straightness, nose position, or nose bridge height. Corrective nose surgery can often have a significant impact on your facial balance and harmony because the nose is such a prominent feature of your face.

Nose surgery, whether for cosmetic or medical reasons, has the potential to significantly improve your quality of life. With a more proportionate, reshaped nose, your social confidence may skyrocket – and you may no longer be afraid of the camera when someone takes a photo of your side profile.

What makes a nose “Universally Attractive”?

It’s usually all about facial balance and feature harmony.

Is the nose a good fit for the face? Or does your nose detract or distract from the rest of your face?

Is the nose distracting you from your eyes or mouth, or is it nicely balanced?

6 Common Nose Problems That Rhinoplasty Surgery Can Improve

The following is a list of the most frequently expressed concerns about nose appearance that lead people to consider getting a nose job. Make sure to read all the way to the end to find out what you should think about before deciding on elective surgery to shape or resize your nose.

1. The Bridge of the Nose Is Too Wide Or Flat

Many Asian, African, and Hispanic ethnicities have noses that are either on the wide side (broad) or flat across the bridge.

Asian Rhinoplasty surgery can address this by narrowing the nasal bridge, adjusting the tip of the nose, and refining the base of the nose.

The most common procedure for a flat or low bridge is called ‘Augmentation Rhinoplasty,’ and it may involve the use of bridge implants.

Most patients will notice a significant improvement in the contour of their entire nose and a change in their facial appearance after nose bridge augmentation surgery.

However, you should be aware that the healing process can take up to a year or more before the associated swelling is completely resolved. Even if you love the end result, it can take time to adjust to a new look.

2. The Tip Of The Nose is Large or Bulbous

Due to the shape of the lower lateral cartilages, patients who complain of this nose trait tend to have a more rounded tip.

If you have a bulbous nose tip, it can make your nose appear disproportionately large, disproportionately wide, or both.

A bulbous, rounded nasal tip can be easily corrected with rhinoplasty by reshaping the lower lateral cartilage.

As a result, the triangular shape becomes softer.

3. The Nose Is Too Big or Too Long

When a person’s nose is unusually large or long – or both – it can attract unwanted attention or bullying.

A large or long nose can also detract from other attractive features on the face.

This may necessitate a complex Rhinoplasty involving a nasal tip reduction as well as the creation of a shorter, smaller nose, which may necessitate quite advanced nose reshaping techniques.

This nose surgery, on the other hand, can assist the individual in achieving a more balanced facial profile and a front-view that complements the entire face.

4. The Tip Of The Nose Is Too Pointy

A projecting nasal septum cartilage or excess cartilage at the tip of the nose is frequently the cause of a pointy nose.

Once any swelling has subsided, reducing this cartilage through nose reshaping surgery is usually quite effective in the long run.

Rhinoplasty procedures to change a pointy nose can not only reduce the size of the nose but also round the tip of the nose, resulting in a softer looking tip appearance.

This, in turn, alters the overall appearance of the nose and the overall facial balance.

With tip-only Rhinoplasty, there is less downtime and the recovery time may be shorter.

5. The Nose Is Crooked

A crooked nose can be caused by an injury or facial trauma during birth.

A crooked nose can also be caused by hereditary factors, such as an overgrowth of cartilages and bones, which pulls part of the nose ‘off to one side.’

Another issue is asymmetry (out of balance side aspects of the nose), especially if it is quite noticeable or extreme.

This type of “cosmetic flaw” is frequently more difficult to address.

Rhinoplasty can effectively correct the problem, but it should only be performed by an experienced Plastic Surgeon.

To correct a severely crooked nose, the nasal bones are typically reset via osteotomies.

When compared to Tip Rhinoplasty or Bridge Augmentation, this is a more complex and often more invasive procedure.

6. The Nose Has A Hump

Nasal humps can vary in size and draw attention away from the eyes, detracting from the rest of the face.

It is critical to communicate the amount of hump reduction you desire when consulting with your Nose Cosmetic Surgeon.

Some patients may prefer to remove the hump entirely in order to achieve a completely straight bridge of the nose.

Other patients may prefer to keep some bridge fullness in order to preserve ethnic or family characteristics.

What you do with your body, on the other hand, should only be your choice, and only after you have received sufficient information to make an informed decision.

Things To Consider Before Having Nose Surgery

Keep your expectations in check.

It is critical to remember that each individual is unique.

What one person finds beautiful and appealing may not be the same for another.

Your friends’ opinions on whether or not your nose looks better or worse may differ. They may simply require some time to adjust to the change and your new appearance.

Our cultural influences have a large influence on what we consider to be attractive in terms of facial features.

Having said that, there are some common nose shapes that many people want to correct with surgery.

Make certain that you ask yourself the important questions.