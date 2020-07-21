Asthma is not only caused by dust and smoke of your surrounding environment. The underlying cause of your asthma can be your workplace.

Many times asthmatic people take all the care at their homes or while outside but often forget or simply neglect the presence of allergens at their workplaces.

The number of occupational asthma patients has significantly increased over the years.

Yet, people somehow overlook this matter.

Now, this does not mean that you have to resign from your job and be jobless permanently. Instead, you can take additional precautions at your workplace to prevent an asthma attack.

There are some very simple actions from your side that you can maintain to prevent an asthma attack during your duty hours.

Here are the top 6 protections you can take to better manage your asthma at the workplace –



#1 tip- Carry your asthma inhaler to your workplace

Don’t forget or avoid taking your Asthalin inhaler 100 MCG and Aerocort Inhaler to your office or industry.

Many times people make this mistake. The problem is that people generally take a dose of inhalers before leaving home and think it will keep them safe during the day.

This depends though on certain factors like the number of office hours and the type of work you do. Even back-office jobs may have an allergen that can induce an asthma attack.

Don’t believe it? Here’s one for you- the dust on your table and other stuff on the table can be the cause of your asthma attack.

People generally think that outdoor jobs like salespeople are at maximum risk. But it’s only partly true.

#2 tip- Use protective gear to protect yourself

The use of protective gear is a must if you are highly involved with allergens that cause asthma symptoms. Protective gears include masks, gloves, and goggles.

You can use your scarf as a mask but it is advisable to use a better quality mask such as an n-95 mask which is equipped to keep off micro dust and mold particles.

While buying a mask you should ask whether it is best for use by an asthmatic patient.

Don’t negotiate on price as this could be the difference between saving a couple of bucks or a severe asthma attack in your office. The choice is yours.

#3 tip- Use better chemicals, products, and other substances

You should use your belongings and stuff separately.

Many times the industrial workers have to use chemicals that can act as an allergen and cause asthma symptoms. It is the chemical fumes and smoke that is to be avoided at all times.

Now, try to speak to your employer and if they can provide you with such chemicals and substances that do not contain the allergen.

This way you will not have to shift to another department or leave your job right away.

To support your facts you need must carry all proofs such as doctor prescriptions, your inhaler, and medical test reports that confirm you are asthmatic.

#4 tip- Clean your work table and all other essentials daily

You must clean your table and all other stuff daily. Apart from using your Seroflo Inhaler and Asthalin inhaler 100 MCG this is also a protective measure that you can take.

If your office provides you with such cleaning sprays and sanitizers that good enough or else you have to buy it yourself.

But don’t worry as they will not cost you much. They are generally very effective if you are working in a back-office environment and doing work most of the day sitting on a chair and a desk.

You must clean the entire table, all papers, folders, pens, clips, boards, and even the racks and shelves adjoining your table. Use a duster to wipe the dust gently. Take a clean piece of cloth and apply some of the sanitizer or the spray and wipe your belongings.

#5 tip- Wash hands frequently

Now you may not be inhaling the asthma allergens directly but indirectly taking them through your hands. This may happen if the allergen if you put dirty hands in your mouth like while having meals.

To prevent his you should use gloves while at work. Try to avoid touching your face especially the nose and mouth as less as possible.

Before having lunch wash your hands with soap.

#6 tip- Inform your employer and employees

Your employer and your office colleagues are the first persons that will come to your rescue if you suffer from an asthma attack despite all safety measures and using Asthalin inhaler 100 MCG regularly.

So inform your employer and your office colleagues about your condition.

Maybe your employer will be kind enough to change your position to another department so that you don’t come in contact with the allergen anymore.