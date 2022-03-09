Beautiful, glowing skin that is youthful and free of blemishes? Please, yes! Of course, achieving that complexion is easier said than done. Everything from hormonal fluctuations to lifestyle habits (hello, happy hour) can have an impact on how your face looks. Fortunately, there are several things you can do to get a better (read: healthier and glowing) skin. Here are some pointers and tips to help you get closer to your goals.

Cleanse Well

Allowing gunk to accumulate on your face is no way to achieve your ideal complexion or keep your skin healthy. Ideally, you should wash your face twice a day (morning and night), as well as whenever you work up a sweat. Oh, and avoid using hot water in favour of lukewarm water.

What you wash with is also important. Be picky about what you use to wash your face — and no, that bar soap in the corner of your shower probably isn’t going to cut it. According to research, specially formulated cleansers may help to reduce acne and promote overall skin health.

So, what constitutes a high-quality face wash? You need something gentle, non-abrasive, and free of drying alcohol. Non-comedogenic is another term to look for on the label: it’s a fancy word that means the product will not clog your pores. All of these requirements are met by our gentle facial cleanser.

Moisturize Regularly

Moisturizers are used for a variety of purposes. They hydrate the skin, keep it smooth, and can also improve your skin’s function as a barrier, which protects your face from environmental factors more effectively.

Sebaceous glands beneath your skin help to keep your skin lubricated on their own; these glands release oil, which then hydrates your skin. This natural oil, however, can be worn away by factors such as the sun, pollution, and others.

A hydrating face cream will replenish moisture and give you radiant skin — and you should use one regardless of your skin type.

Even if your skin is oily, you should still use a moisturiser or hydrating face cream. If you have oily skin, skipping a moisturiser may increase oil production. Because if your skin becomes even slightly dry, your body responds by producing more oil, exacerbating the problem. We have a moisturiser specifically designed for acne-prone skin.

When is the best time to apply moisturiser? After you’ve taken a shower or washed your face. It can aid in the ‘locking’ of dewy moisture into your skin.

Sun Protection Everyday

You’re probably aware that baking in the sun without sunscreen can result in skin cancer. But did you know that it can also cause wrinkles and skin damage?

UV exposure has been shown in studies to reduce the elastic properties of the skin. When your elasticity declines, your face may begin to sag and wrinkles may appear.

Of course, there are numerous facial sunscreens available on the market. Don’t know what to use? It is recommended to use a broad-spectrum water-resistant formula with at least SPF 30. The term “broad-spectrum” simply refers to the sunscreen’s ability to protect against the two types of sun rays that can cause skin damage (also known as UVA and UVB).

Don’t forget the Undereye

If the skin around your eyes bothers you, consider using an eye cream. There is even some research to back up the claims that they might work.

Over the course of four weeks, one clinical trial found that using an eye cream reduced the appearance of wrinkles in that area.

When it comes to what ingredients to look for to solve under eye problems, vitamin C may be beneficial — it has been suggested that it can reduce physical signs of ageing.

Caffeine and vitamin K-containing skin care products may also be worthwhile. According to one study, these ingredients can help with dark circles under the eyes.

Another tip: Because the eye area has sensitive skin, look for hypoallergenic formulas that are less likely to cause reactions. You can also test a small amount of cream on the affected area before going all in, just to make sure your skin reacts well to it.

Stop Acne in Its Tracks

Bumps, pustules, and red spots can be unsightly and demoralising. So, if you have acne, you should think about products that can help you deal with it.

If you have mild acne, you can probably get by with over-the-counter medication. To treat your pimples, look for spot treatments that contain benzoyl peroxide or salicylic acid. Some spot treatments even have a tint to them.

Do you suffer from a more severe case of acne? You might require a prescription-strength treatment. Tretinoin and clindamycin are two ingredients that may be beneficial. Try to pick an acne cream that incorporates both.

Make Lifestyle Changes

While products can help you achieve better skin, certain lifestyle changes can also have a positive impact on your skin. Here are some lifestyle changes you should consider:

Drink Plenty of Water: Not only can dehydration make you feel icky, but it can also affect the appearance of your skin. Dry skin, in particular, can make you appear older.

Watch Your Alcohol: You should be aware that alcohol can dehydrate you, just as dehydration can age your skin. Limiting your alcohol consumption can help you avoid thirsty skin and keep your skin looking young.

Say No to Cigarettes: There are numerous reasons why you should not smoke, including the fact that it increases your risk of cancer and heart disease. Individuals who smoke may also have more wrinkles.

Eat Healthily: Yet another reason to consume more vegetables and fruits. According to research, incorporating these healthy foods into your diet may help prevent premature skin ageing.

Exercise on a Regular Basis: Studies show that working out on a regular basis can improve your circulation and immunity. As a result, your skin may appear younger.

Sleep Well: When you’re well-rested, your entire face reflects it. This is due to the fact that sleep influences immune function, which in turn influences collagen production. To stay plump, your skin requires collagen. As a result, if you don’t get enough beauty sleep, it can have an effect on your complexion.

It’s all up to you to get better skin.

Changing your approach to your skin care routine can help if you want healthy skin that looks great.

It is critical to cleanse and moisturise your skin to avoid dry skin. Then you can address specific issues, such as acne, under eye circles, or wrinkles.

Changes in your lifestyle can also help you look better and have better skin. Drinking water and adhering to a healthy diet and exercise can go a long way.

Make an appointment with a dermatologist if you want more specific advice on how to achieve flawless skin.