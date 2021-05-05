If you are new to the world of contact management, you might not have heard about some of the biggest names in this field. Well, there is one platform that you will surely stumble upon during the hunt for the best contact management platform, and it is known as Zoominfo.

The contact management platforms market might be highly competitive, but companies like Zoominfo have built a name for themselves by setting benchmarks for the type of service they provide. Even when it comes to the comprehensiveness of the database, Zoominfo is undoubtedly one of the best choices. But it doesn’t mean that it is the only place where you can get detailed information about companies.

We live in an era of a wide variety of options, and this is why, instead of being confined to Zoominfo, you should start looking for a good Zoominfo alternative. Many different platforms and tools can act as an ideal Zoominfo alternative, and this is what we are going to look at in this blog post.

Company website

If you keep tabs on the companies on the digital platform, you must have seen that all the firms on the digital platform upload reports, press releases, and advisories on their website. In addition to this, many firms even publish financial reports on their official website. So, just by visiting companies’ websites, you can gather detailed information about them.

You can also use the store locator’s power for gathering more information about the company, especially if you are planning on keeping tabs on the competitor’s outlets.

Google News

If you plan on getting vital information about companies and the latest news about them, then Google News is the best place. There have been many situations where even relevant knowledge or communication has helped in gathering the correct information.

In those articles, you can find press releases, pending litigation, and financial statements of a wide variety of companies. Google News is slowly becoming one of the best Zoominfo alternatives, especially when you are searching for information about various companies.

Linkedin

Linkedin has become one of the best places for finding internships, jobs, and getting connected with professional people. But do you know that you can use Linkedin as one of the best Zoominfo alternatives as well?

Linkedin has also become a hub for B2B databases, and the best part is you get a quality B2B database on Linkedin. The chances of finding fake accounts on different social media platforms are always high, but that is not the case with Linkedin.

You can easily search for companies on Linkedin based on different criteria like size, industry, location, and even employment opportunities. If used well, Linkedin can become your trusted source of B2B data.

Reuters

Reuters’ unique investor sector offers charts, fundamentals, portfolio tracking, news, and even quotes. In addition to this, this particular sector of Reuters even offers a proper analysis of the financial market globally. This means that even Reuters can be considered as a reliable source of B2B databases.

Using Reuters to find information for companies means gathering information about directors and executives and their current job role, place inside the industry, and their analysis report. For a B2B firm, Reuters can act as a magic wand for collecting quality B2B data.

Leadiro

Another trusted platform that you can use for collecting information about companies is Leadiro. It is the most reliable and experienced data provider with a long list of clients. With more than 60 million contact databases, access to cellphones of 3 million executives, and tried and tested sourcing methods, Leadiro can improve your current B2B database and expand it without compromising on quality.

By partnering with Leadiro, you can increase pipelines and leads, boost the sales team’s productivity, run improved ABM programs, and even identify active prospects with ease. Leadiro has been acting as a reliable source of quality B2B databases for a very long time, and this is why you can trust them without any second thoughts.

There are many firms out there that think Zoominfo is the only place to gather valuable and quality and B2B data, but you must understand that there are many other options. These platforms or companies like Zoominfo can help you build a quality B2B database, and when you have complete information about companies, targeting will become much more effective.

Just make sure that you are using all the options mentioned in this blog post in an ideal way since different platforms require different types of approaches for gathering data.