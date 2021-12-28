The world is a highly competitive place, and a healthy level of confidence is vital for ensuring success in both professional and personal life. Being confident means believing in yourself and your own abilities, along with having a positive outlook on life. Higher levels of confidence are also associated with taking more risks and finding creative ways to overcome various obstacles.

That said, let’s not forget that confidence is also a skill anyone can master if they put their mind to it. Whether you’re looking to feel more confident in one particular area or want to boost your confidence overall, here are five ways you can improve your self-esteem and reap the numerous benefits that come with it.

Pay attention to your image and body language

The way we present ourselves to the world plays a vital role in how others perceive us. For someone who wants to be seen as confident, adjusting your body language and image can go a long way in leaving a great first impression. This can be as simple as speaking more slowly, maintaining eye contact, and smiling, accompanied by proper posture.

Use your image and body language as tools to help you project confidence, even when you don’t feel like it. After all, they don’t say “fake it ‘til you make it” for no reason! Practice makes perfect, and over time, you might end up being pleasantly surprised by the person you develop into.

Dress the part

Just like body language, your choice of clothes and accessories can also be used to boost your self-esteem. In other words, if you want to feel confident, you need to be dressing the part. Therefore, go ahead and wear the items that tend to boost your self-esteem whenever you put them on.

For some, this could mean relying on some of the trendiest men’s fashion accessories to step up their #ootd game. For others, this will mean turning to tried-and-true outfit combinations and wardrobe staples to achieve a classic and timeless look. Regardless of your sartorial choices, if you continue to dress the way you want to feel, chances are, you’ll successfully trick yourself into emitting the vibe you’re aiming for.

Take proper care of your body

Clothes and accessories definitely play a vital role in how we – and consequently, others – perceive us. That said, even the fanciest add-ons aren’t able to camouflage the fact that someone is neglecting their body and health. Taking proper care of your body is vital to exuding confidence. Therefore, one of the very first steps you’ll need to take to become a more confident version of yourself is to begin practicing self-care.

Start by making healthier dietary choices, and try to incorporate physical activity into your daily schedule. Also, aim to catch enough zz’s each night, and rely on practices such as meditation to keep emotions in check.

Do your best to avoid social comparison

In this day and age, it’s all too easy to fall into the trap of comparing yourself to other people. Whether we’re talking about finances or appearance, social comparison inevitably leads to envy. And when we feel envious of others, this is when our self-confidence plummets.

Rather than looking at others’ successes and strengths, take a look at your own victories and achievements. Remind yourself that we’re all on a different path in life, and that there’s so much to be grateful for. This will help you remain calm and self-confident while also helping you stay focused on your own life.

Face your fear of failure head on

Failure is an inevitable, yet essential part of life. Although it usually carries a negative connotation, failure doesn’t necessarily have to be a bad thing. Depending on your perspective, failure can be seen as a stepping stone to something far better and greater.

If you think about it, you’ll realize that many of your fears come from the lack of self-esteem. By facing your fear of failure head on, you’ll step out of your comfort zone and gain more confidence as a result. Keep in mind, though, that the line between confidence and arrogance is a fine one. Make sure you’re not confusing one for another.

Wrapping up

Working on improving your self-confidence can be beneficial in more ways than one. While it’s not an overnight thing, the end result is definitely worth the time and effort you invest in it. Stick with the tips above, and you’ll manage to boost your self-esteem, which will positively affect all the different aspects of your professional and personal life.

Eliana Davison is a Writer/Marketing Specialist with a high interest in

wellness and healthy lifestyle. Fashion enthusiast with the aim to inspire people with her writing.