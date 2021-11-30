As you get older, you notice that the years have not only added wisdom to your mind, but also wrinkles, sagging, and ageing to your face. ‘Wrinkles’ is a common term for lines and folds on the skin that appear in the late twenties and early thirties and worsen with age. Your genes, how you use your expressions, UV exposure, poor lifestyle habits, and smoking are the most common causes of ageing.

Fine lines

Fine lines are most common in dry skin or skin that has been exposed to UV rays. These are best corrected by increasing skin moisture and building new collagen. In the early stages, creams and serums containing Hyaluronic acid and collagen-building peptides provide significant improvement.

Early cases can be reversed with chemical peels containing Retinoids and Pyruvic acid. In advanced cases, mesotherapy, mesohyal and dermal fillers such as Restylane Vital or Juvederm Refine provide excellent long-term results.

Fine lines are most commonly found around the eyes and on the forehead.

Coarse Wrinkles

Prolonged exposure to UV rays can severely damage the skin’s collagen and elastin. This causes deep furrows in the skin, which usually appear along the expression lines. Coarse lines or wrinkles are a sign of premature ageing of the skin caused by constant sun exposure, which is common in fair-skinned people, those who live in hilly areas, and those who have had prolonged sun or UV exposure.

Dermal fillers such as Juvederm and Restylane can be used to fill deep wrinkles. Profhilo bioremodelling, HIFU face lifting, and PRP skin treatment are also very effective.

Coarse lines are most commonly found in the outer corner of the eyes, the forehead, and the cheek area.

Expression Lines

Expression lines are caused by the overuse of ageing facial muscles. As you age, your facial muscles contract more than they should. Lines appear between your brows, across your forehead, and at the sides of your eyes as a result of this. These are often referred to as frown lines, forehead lines, and crow’s feet lines.

The best treatment for wrinkles caused by expression is Botox in Mumbai. Anti-aging creams containing peptides and argireline, which have a Botox-like effect, may help. If the lines become too deep, dermal fillers, in addition to Botox, are required.

Expression lines are most commonly found in the following areas: frown lines, crow’s feet, and forehead lines.

Folds and Sagging

Folds appear as a result of skin sagging. The nasolabial folds run from the tip of the nose to the corner of the mouth. The mento-labial folds run from the corners of the mouth to the jawline. The naso-jugal fold is a fold that runs from the inner corner of the eye to the cheek.

Volume restoration using dermal fillers like Juvederm and Restylane is ideal for these wrinkles. Microneedling with DMAE, stem cells, vitamin C, and growth factors can help tighten sagging skin and reduce folds. Platelet Rich Plasma produces excellent results as well. Face lifting with Ultherapy and skin tightening with Venus Freeze RF both provide long-term results.

Folds are most commonly found in the nasolabial and marionette areas.

Volume Loss

Volume loss may be the first sign of ageing. Hollows beneath the inner eye; tear trough, cheek-nose junction flattening; mid-facial flattening or an oblique groove across the cheek; nasojugal deformity These are usually visible after the age of 28.

The most effective way to correct these is with volume-replacement dermal fillers like Juvederm Voluma.

The most common areas for volume loss are the cheeks, the lid-cheek junction, and the temples.

If you want to postpone ageing or age gracefully without wrinkles, begin planning your anti-aging treatment as soon as possible. As a dermatologist, I advise my patients over the age of 30 to consult with me once a year to discuss wrinkles, Botox treatment in Mumbai and dermal filler treatments. My patients look beautiful and naturally ageless when fine lines, wrinkles, and sagging are corrected on time.