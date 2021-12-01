Not all fat is created equal. When it comes to tummy liposuction, there are two types of fat to consider: subcutaneous fat and visceral fat. Subcutaneous fat is the fat that is found under the skin.

Subcutaneous fat refers to the jiggly, pinchable fat that can be found just beneath the skin’s surface. It is generally considered to be harmless, but it can be aesthetically unappealing in some cases. Visceral fat is a type of fat that is stored in the abdominal cavity of an individual. This type of visceral fat has the appearance of a typical “beer belly” – it is firm and hard, and people who have a significant amount of visceral fat are sometimes referred to as “skinny-fat.” It is also significantly more harmful to your health than subcutaneous fat. The fact that visceral fat is stored near your organs increases the likelihood that it will interfere with organ functions, resulting in increased insulin resistance (type 2 diabetes), higher blood pressure, higher levels of bad cholesterol or LDL in your blood stream, and an increased risk for heart disease and stroke.

Tummy liposuction is the only procedure that can remove subcutaneous fat. Visceral fat is a type of fat that is permanently embedded within the abdominal cavity and cannot be removed with suction. Weight loss achieved through low carb diet and exercise has been shown to be a safe and effective method of reducing visceral fat.

Having a significant amount of visceral fat will not necessarily prevent you from having liposuction, but it will have an impact on the type of results you can expect from the procedure. Without an MRI or CAT scan, it is impossible to determine how much visceral fat you have, but there are some general guidelines to follow.

Visceral fat accounts for approximately ten percent of total body fat in most people. Generally speaking, if you have a waist circumference of more than 40 inches for a man or 35 inches for a woman, your visceral fat may begin to negatively impact your health – and if your health is poor, you may not be a good candidate for liposuction any longer.

Tummy liposuction does not doesn’t always need general anaesthesia.

Currently, this is true for every part of the body, but it wasn’t always the case! As a matter of fact, some surgeons still prefer the traditional method of general anaesthesia, particularly when it comes to operations on the abdomen. The tumescent method, which has long been the gold standard for safe and effective liposuction, will almost certainly be used by your plastic surgeon, regardless of whether general anaesthesia or only local anaesthesia is used during the procedure.

Stomach liposuction using the tumescent technique involves injecting liquid into the fat layer that exists between the skin and the abdominal cavity. Tumescent fluid is composed of saline and epinephrine with sodium bicarbonate acting as a buffer. Liposuction involves injecting a salt solution into the fatty layer beneath the skin, causing it to expand and firm (also known as tumescing), making it easier to sculpt – hence the name Liposuction. Because of its vasoconstrictive properties, the adrenaline helps to reduce bruising and blood loss by constricting blood vessels in the affected area.

If your surgeon is performing stomach liposuction in Mumbai under local anaesthesia, he or she will also add lidocaine (a numbing agent) to the tumescent fluid to make the procedure more comfortable. This allows your cosmetic surgeon to perform liposuction without having to put patients to sleep, as well as reduce the risks associated with general anaesthesia, ultimately making the procedure safer overall for everyone.

Keep an eye out for Belly Hang and Loose Skin.

It is natural to lose skin elasticity as you grow older because your body produces less collagen. As a result, your skin doesn’t bounce back as well as it used to. The procedure of liposuction is now available at any age! Keep in mind, however, that the older you are, the more likely it is that skin laxity will be an issue, particularly with abdominal liposuction.

You may be aware that loose skin can be a problem after a significant weight loss; however, it can also be a problem after liposuction procedures. Skin tightening results from laser-assisted liposuction, such as SmartLipo, will be superior to those obtained with liposuction alone, according to the researchers. In some cases, however, a tummy tuck may be necessary due to the size of the abdomen or a lack of skin elasticity, and you may want to think about it.

Despite the fact that fat does not move, you can still put on weight.

A liposuction procedure is an investment in your body that, like any other investment, requires regular maintenance. Aesthetic tummy liposuction will not prevent you from gaining weight in your stomach, nor will it prevent you from gaining weight overall. Your stomach will still be slimmer than it would have been otherwise, even if you gain weight! Please keep in mind that liposuction is not a weight-loss solution and should not be used in this capacity.

Tummy liposuction in Mumbai is a procedure that removes fat cells from the abdomen permanently. They do not regenerate, they do not move, and your body does not change where it stores fat as a result of this treatment.

Following tummy liposuction, your body has fewer fat cells in the abdomen than it did before the procedure was carried out (about 70 percent less). If you gain weight after having stomach liposuction, your body will store the same amount of fat in the same places that it normally stores it, regardless of where you gained the weight. However, because we removed so many fat cells from your stomach, it is possible that other areas of your body will appear larger than your stomach when compared to your stomach. However, just because your abdomen will always be smaller than it would have been if you hadn’t had lipo doesn’t mean that you can eat whatever you want and never put on any extra pounds. As previously stated, it is something that must be maintained – liposuction is not a quick fix and should not be used in this manner.

Six-pack Abs are achieved through hard work in the gym and the kitchen.

You’ve most likely heard the expression “abs are made in the kitchen, not the gym,” and it’s probably true. And there is a great deal of truth in what you are saying there. If you have a lot of subcutaneous fat, no matter how big and strong your abdominal muscles are, they will not be visible through your clothes.

But wait, doesn’t liposuction remove subcutaneous fat as well as subcutaneous fat? So, why aren’t all liposuction patients able to show off their six-pack abs?

Abs can be obtained in both the kitchen and the gym, and the answer is simple: both are effective. Besides the gym and the operating room, there are additional options for tummy lipo.

You’ve most likely come across or seen someone who has a flat stomach. You can see some muscle definition, and they don’t have much in the way of belly fat, but they don’t have what we would refer to as a 6-pack. Additionally, visceral fat can play a role; as previously demonstrated, if you have a significant amount of visceral fat, you may not be able to achieve a flat stomach through lipo. Nonetheless, you should not anticipate developing abdominal muscles as a result of your lipo procedure unless you first develop strong abdominal muscles through exercise and weight training.