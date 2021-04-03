Cyber security professionals are valued in every industry for their essential services of protecting our digital world.

Completing your ethical hacking training or your computer forensics training and getting a decent cyber security job is not that hard but keeping your job and continuing to grow in your career requires constant work and dedication.

Below you will find a few of the most important things that professionals in this industry must avoid doing at all costs if they wish to succeed in their career.



Ceasing to keep up with the world

Hackers are frequenting the Internet every day to find new ways to attack, and to find newly discovered bugs that software manufacturers have ignored till now.

If you, as a cyber security professional, are not keeping a constant eye on the news which is a major source for what’s happening in the CyberWorld, then you will be left behind.

This can be detrimental for your job because your work requires you to always stay one step ahead of the hackers.

Letting your communication skills deter you

As a cybersecurity professional, you will have acquired a deep understanding of technical processes, arming yourself with terminologies that could appear as gibberish jargon to those who are not from your field.

But as a team member in your organization, you will have to communicate regularly and proactively with such professionals on a daily basis, in order to understand and explain the security needs and procedures of your work.

Most of the time, you will have to explain highly technical things to your managing superiors in a language they will understand.

One of the biggest mistakes you can, thus, make is to let your weak communication skills act as a barrier for your growth.

Neglecting to upgrade your armor

Well, everyone knows that learning new skills is the best way to grow professionally, but it is not something that everyone decides to do.

However, for a cybersecurity professional, it plays a key role. Since it is a dynamic field that keeps advancing every year, owing to the constant technological progress of our world, it requires its professionals to advance simultaneously by learning new tricks of the trade, new methodologies, procedures and techniques by upgrading their skills or getting new certifications.

For example, if you are a CEH certified professional, then you should, after a while, aim to upgrade your skills by obtaining the LPT or CPENT certification.

You can’t possibly rely on just one certification to help you climb the career ladders. Moreover, security regulations require certain professionals like you, to be certified in the latest skills on the market.

Being distracted

This is certainly a mistake for every professional, irrespective of the industry they work in.

But in some fields, distraction proves more harmful than in others.

Cybersecurity is all about attention to detail and speed. Your job is to fight against hackers and criminals who are believed to never sleep or give up their vicious activities even in the face of severe risk, thanks to their high return on investment.

Being diligent and focused on your work is a characteristic you should never compromise with. A single oversight can lead to a crucial bug being ignored that can later be exploited by a hacker, thus leading to a total failure of cybersecurity.

Failing to have a solid work ethic

Integrity and cyber security go hand-in-hand. Work ethic has never been so important in any profession as it is in cyber security.

As an ethical hacker, you will have access to an organization’s deepest and most heavily guarded secrets and data that you will be trusted with to protect with all your might.

Having a solid work ethic does not only mean having integrity, it also means doing the best that you can to protect your organization and always prioritizing work and your clients’ security above other things.