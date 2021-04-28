With the smart city slogan’s proposal, intelligent systems and intelligent products are widely used in all walks of life, among which hotel is one of the largest industries. No need to check in at the hotel’s front desk and just a mobile phone can efficiently complete the booking, payment, check-in, and other trivial affairs. Alexa smart lock provides a novel modern hotel solution.

The significance of applying Alexa smart lock in the hotel industry

Alexa door lock makes the hotel industry more intelligent and provides great convenience for guests and the hotel itself. To prevent the low operation efficiency and poor user experience caused by the increase of customers, the Alexa smart lock, as a high-frequency application scenario of the hotel accommodation industry, plays a key role. The use of the Alexa smart lock not only simplifies the check-in procedures but also helps to obtain more wireless customers. In the 21st century, young wireless customers have strong consumption ability, which can inject more capital and vitality into the hotel’s development.

In the previous paragraph, we mention the Alexa smart lock’s significance to the hotel industry. Let’s continue to detail why you need to install Alexa smart locks in the hotel.

1. Ensure the safety of guests and hotel to a great extent

Different from the traditional hotel swipe card lock, Alexa smart lock provides password and sound unlocking mode. These two unlocking methods not only provide convenience but also ensure safety. Through the Alexa door lock, hotels can view the door opening records. Besides, Alexa smart lock also has a deadlock function. If the guest locks manually by pressing the deadbolt button, anybody can’t get in the room. It not only provides an excellent guarantee for the safety of hotel guests but also helps to improve the safety reputation of the hotel and attract more guests. Once the guest checks out, the hotel can change the password of the wifi keypad door lock to ensure that other people can no longer enter the hotel room through the old password.

2. Provide great convenience

The traditional hotel can only open and close the door through the door card. Once the guest loses the door card, they have to go through the formalities so that the staff can open the door again and provide a new door card, which brings great inconvenience to the guests and increases the difficulty for the hotel management. Alexa smart lock provides a variety of ways to unlock the door. Guests can unlock the door through keys, passwords, mobile apps, and even sounds. Alexa smart lock provides excellent convenience for guests.

3. Reduce staff workload

The Alexa smart lock’s automatic service can reduce the workload of the staff, and the hotel service staff do not need to waste energy in allocating the door card and dealing with the loss of the door card. With the help of Alexa smart lock, staff can spare time and energy to improve the guest experience in other areas and provide more professional and humanized services for guests.

4. Reduce hotel expenses

Alexa smart lock can help hotels reduce unnecessary expenses. The first is the number of employees. With Alexa smart lock, it can reduce trivial business such as allocating gate cards and handling lost gate cards. Once Alexa smart lock can help the hotel operate effectively, the hotel can appropriately reduce its number of employees. Especially in the prosperous season of the hotel industry, the number of occupants is large. Generally, hotels need to increase staff to help hotel management, but there is no need to increase the workforce with Alexa smart lock. The second aspect is reflected in the cost of the gate card. Every year, the hotel has to pay for the door card’s loss and damage, which is an unnecessary expense. Alexa smart lock does not need a door card, helping hotels reduce unnecessary door card fees.

5. Help hotels stand out from competitors

Alexa smart lock reduces the check-in steps, so customers don’t need to worry about losing the door card, which improves the customer’s check-in satisfaction and can bring more guests to the hotel. Alexa smart lock not only provides convenience for the guests but also ensures the safety of the guests. It can win a good reputation for the hotel and make the hotel stand out from its competitors.

Smonet provides professional Alexa smart locks. The Smonet smart lock has various styles and exquisite appearance. Smonet Alexa door lock has four unlocking modes: password, APP, voice, and physical key. Smonet Alexa door lock has up to 500 passcodes and an automatic door lock function, providing users with more convenience and higher security.

Here are 2 popular Smonet smart locks suitable for hotels

Smonet ZNS-H001

Smonet ZNS-Y001

Smonet provides you with the safest wifi keypad door lock and the most professional service. Smonet will be your most reliable partner!