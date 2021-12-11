You will struggle with the signs of ageing for the rest of your life, and perhaps no battlefield is more important in this battle than the face. You have some options as you age and lose the structural proteins and subcutaneous fat that kept your skin smooth and your face contours healthy and full in your twenties. Dermal fillers, cosmetic surgery, and autologous fat transfer, also known as fat transfer to face in Mumbai, are three of the most effective anti-aging treatments available.

Dermal fillers containing hyaluronic acid are commonly used to restore volume to the face (HA). HA is a naturally occurring molecule in the body that is used due to its extraordinary ability to attract and retain water molecules. Although these products are excellent for many people, facial fat transfer is becoming a popular option for those who do not want surgery but want the longer-lasting and potentially more dramatic results that dermal fillers can provide.

Here are five things we tell our patients at Ambrosia Aesthetics if they are considering facial fat grafting to combat the early signs of ageing on their face.

The Results Of Facial Fat Grafting Are Long Lasting

During facial fat grafting, a small amount of excess fat cells are extracted from donor sites such as the thighs, buttocks, belly, and back and injected into areas of your face where you want to change facial contours, add volume, and tighten your skin.

Because some fat cells are reabsorbed and metabolised by your body, we generally harvest and transplant more fat cells than necessary. The cells that survived the move will remain in their new location indefinitely after your recovery is complete. The preparation of the cells for transfer is a critical step in this process. Using the gold standard approach in fat processing for transfer ensures the highest rate of fat cell survival and the best results possible.

Fat Transfer To Face Improves Sagging Skin

Facelift surgery was the most common way to treat ageing signs in the lower third of a patient’s face until recently. This is due to the fact that once you begin to lose significant reserves of collagen, the lower third of your face will experience the most severe sagging skin. When treating mild sagging skin, a facial fat transfer can be used to avoid surgery by restoring important skin volume. In severe cases of sagging, surgery to remove excess skin may be required.

Facial Fat Grafting Is Less Conspicuous Than A Facelift Surgery

Some patients may simply refuse surgery, or they may be medically unable to have surgery. Although a surgery, facial fat grafting is a minor procedure. When other surgeries are not an option or there are other risks, a facial fat graft may be the best and least invasive option.

Small incisions will be made at the donor and transfer sites. Facial fat transfer is far less invasive than many other facial cosmetic procedures because the device used to harvest fat cells and the needle used to re-inject it are both quite small. This also allows for a faster recovery time than other types of facial plastic surgery.

A Facial Fat Graft Is Safer Than Other Options.

From a medical standpoint, one of the best aspects of a facial fat grafting in Mumbai, is that it uses your body’s own fat cells to increase volume and restore your youthful appearance. Because it does not use foreign devices such as implants or any product that even carries a minor risk of allergic reaction, a facial fat graft may pose the fewest risks for patients who want to restore facial volume.

Facial Fat Grafting Is Not A Weight Loss Procedure

“How much weight will I lose?” is a common question during consultations from patients who are overjoyed at the prospect of transferring fat from one area of the body to another.

A facial fat graft is not a substitute for losing weight. The amount of fat extracted from the donor site via liposuction will be negligible. However, once you’ve recovered, the procedure can be a great motivator to live a healthier lifestyle!