The mechanical Oris watches are undeniably exciting in the eyes. Anyone looking at each and every element and being captivated by just how those tiny pieces were put together to make an automated piece of engineering that is 99% accurate. That is amazing. However, they come a bit pricey, and some are really unaffordable. Well, those are only the setbacks.

Also, suppose you’re a person who is interested in engineering. In that case, you’ll almost naturally become fascinated by Oris mechanical timepieces since motorized wristwatches are, in a way, the essence of good engineering works. But there are five main reasons to love the watches made by the Oris watchmaker. We have listed them below.

Workmanship

For Oris, the essential point when it comes to their mechanical watches is craftsmanship. It is the advanced automatic movement made up of numerous parts that have been assembled meticulously to trigger power to a timepiece’s innumerable functions. Because at its core, it’s really the quality of the watch that people are fascinated by.

People are greatly impressed when the craftsmanship goes with a good design—because then, wearing a mechanical watch means wearing a piece of advanced engineering on your wrist, which has required many work hours to manufacture and design. Thus, a good automatic watch is incomparable with a cheap quartz watch.

Strength

Oris mechanical watches tend to hold significantly longer than any other brand of mechanical or even a quartz watch. Most people who buy quartz watches tend to throw the watch when the battery dies – or when the watch dies. This typically occurs within just a few years. Quartz timepieces, unlike Oris mechanical watches, may not be pass on from generation to next.

Nonetheless, the Oris mechanical watches are far different. Every Oris timepiece tends to continue ticking year after year and only needs occasional services, like all mechanical engineering pieces. When serviced, Oris mechanical watches can continue to beat century after century, and this is something that other watches just can’t compete with.

Legacy

This is yet another reason why Oris watches are loved among watch enthusiasts, as they have been in service since 1904. Oris watchmaking tradition is long and rich. Since Oris is several centuries old in the business of watchmaking, each of its watches is an interesting piece of history that adds to Oris’s mechanical watches’ appeal.

Many people love Oris watches because they are able to become so old and still continue to tick. They create their heritage and history, which makes them more appealing. The Oris heritage becomes more personal when an owner takes their pieces as an heirloom they keep for their future generations.

Value

What holds true to Oris watches is that things with superb craftsmanship like jewels and golds at least hold their value or increase quite well. At any rate, a noticeably better deal than buying and throwing away. Oris watches hold their value. Notice Oris vintage mechanical watches, and you’ll realize that most, if not all, have climbed sharply in value over these years.

Thus, don’t forget that you may generate income on your Oris timepieces. Some watches don’t create value over time, and users only lose 100% of what they paid for it when they become irreparable. This will definitely happen with a well taken care of Oris wristwatch. They tend to be expensive, but they create more value over time.

Aesthetics

The Oris mechanical watches are far more beautiful to look at than other timepieces. That makes sense for the reason that creating a movement has required innumerable working times, so it would be a shame if that movement were then put into a poorly made case. With Oris, you can choose a see-through-case back so you can admire the movement or the other solid.

If you purchase an automatic timepiece that has been designed for its appearance, you’ll be able to appreciate it through its case. Still, if you’ve purchased a watch such as Oris, you will have bought not mainly a beautiful movement to look at but also an advanced piece of craftsmanship that has been iterated, innovated, and refined, and developed to be reliable.

Takeaway

Those are the reasons to love Oris watches. Overall an Oris timepiece has a great movement developed over years of experience and innovation, well designed, and creates really good value over time. The whole Oris watch may be a bit expensive, but it sure is worth the price is given those values making it also a good piece of investment.