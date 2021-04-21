Another fine brand of Swiss watches, Oris was founded in 1904 by Paul Cattin and Georges Christian in Hölstein, Switzerland. Since their founding, creating high-quality and beautiful watches, Oris has made notable achievements, one of which is the chronometer certification they received for their Calibre .652 movement in 1986.

Producing high-quality and durable watches, Oris has proved themselves to be beyond capable of making watches that are practical and highly worth the money. The Divers collection from Oris perfectly embodies this brand’s prestige and heritage. With that being said, here are five watches from the Divers collection that ought to be checked out.

Divers Sixty-Five Automatic Green Dial Men’s Watch

With a fashionable and stylish design characteristic of Oris watches, the Divers Sixty-Five is an excellent, practical, modern, and luxurious watch. Its stainless steel case provides the watch with optimal protection. Its fabric band makes for a comfier wearing experience and easier cleaning process. Not only that, but this watch is also water-resistant.

With water-resistant for up to 100 meters and a solid back, this watch is guaranteed to pass the test of time provided that it is taken good care of. Not only that, but its green dial and gold-tone indexes and hands add to the premium feel that this timepiece already has. Overall, this timepiece is an excellent blend of design and utility, making it perfect for anyone, anytime.

Divers Sixty-Five Automatic Deep Green Dial Men’s Watch

Featuring an emerald green dial perfectly complemented by its gold-tone indexes and hands, this timepiece has an exquisite and classy design. Its dial is harmoniously accompanied by its stainless steel case and band and is excellently protected by its sapphire crystal. Not only is this watch extremely pleasing to the eye, but it is also durable.

This watch’s durability is further improved by its solid back and 100-meter water resistance, making water damage nearly, if not impossible. Not only that, but precision is also expected from this watch with its Oris Calibre 733 movement. Like the timepiece mentioned above, this watch is an excellent amalgamation of design and fine craftsmanship.

Divers Sixty-Five Automatic Blue Dial Men’s Watch

Sharing the same case and band material as the Divers Sixty-Five Automatic Deep Green Dial watch, this timepiece offers the same durability and precision with its Oris Calibre 733 movement. Featuring a dial-in an exquisite shade of blue and bronze-tone hands as well as indexes, this timepiece has a superb design.

Well-protected due to its solid back and stainless steel build, this timepiece, like the others that have been mentioned previously, is guaranteed to last a lifetime. Not only that, but this timepiece also has a water resistance of up to 100 meters, making it perfect for any occasion, no matter how mundane or how extreme.

Divers Sixty-Five Automatic Brown Dial Men’s Watch

Sharing the same movement as the watches as mentioned above, it’s safe to say that this watch is also precise when telling the time. Having a brown leather band and a brown dial, this watch features a classic and nostalgic design fit for any occasion. Its diameter of 40 mm guarantees that this watch is a perfect fit for each and every individual’s wrist.

Like the watches above, this timepiece also has a crystal made of sapphire and a case made of stainless steel, and water resistance for up to 100 meters. The perfect combination of classic, timeless design and modern technology, this watch is guaranteed to look, feel, and function excellently on each and every occasion for all men.

Divers Sixty Five Automatic Black Dial Men’s Watch

Featuring a simple and elegant color scheme as well as design, you’ll never regret purchasing this watch not only because of its superb design but also because of its superior quality and precision when it comes to telling the time. Having a black leather band and a black dial, this watch is elegant and straightforward without much effort.

With water resistance for up to 100 meters, this watch is just as functional and practical as the watches mentioned previously. With a diameter of 36 mm, this timepiece is smaller than those mentioned in this list. However, it is still guaranteed to be a perfect fit for every person’s wrist. All in all, this watch, like other Oris timepieces, is practical, versatile, sleek, and stylish.

Takeaway

As excellent makers of watches, the Swiss brand Oris has set the bar significantly higher for luxury watches with their finely crafted and precise timepieces. With all timepieces living up to Oris’s decorated and rich heritage, Oris watches are guaranteed to be the perfect combination of luxury and practicality, as well as timeless, stylish designs with expert craftsmanship.