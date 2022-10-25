Getting a haircut every now and then is fun until you have to make a hairstyle that requires long hair. This is where hair extensions come to your rescue. These are available in all colors and sizes and look quite similar to natural hair. However, these can get quite expensive depending on the hair length and the type of extension. So, the economical way is to make amazing beauty clip-ins hair extensions at home.

Yes, you read it right! You can make hair extensions at home. All you need is some raw material and these extensions are good to go. So where to start and how to put these extensions to work? Continue reading as I walk you through the simple process of making hair extensions at home and that too at a very reasonable price.

So, let’s get this show on the road!

5 Easy Steps To Make Hair Extensions At Home

Making hair extensions at home is not a difficult task especially when you have all the right equipment. However, before starting the process of making hair extensions, it is recommended that you work with natural hair instead of using artificial fiber. This is because natural hair presents more versatility. They can be styled in any way. You can color them, comb them, straighten them, or even curl them.

So, what are the steps for making a hair extension? Let’s find out!

Step 1: Get All The Required Materials

Getting the required materials and equipment is the key step to a hassle-free extension-making process. The required materials are mentioned below.

Natural hair weft

Measuring tape

Hair scissors

Wig clips

Curved sewing needle and thread

The use of measuring tape is optional. It is however recommended so that you can measure the exact length and make a cut if needed.

Step 2: Choose The Extension Material

When choosing the material for the weft, you should consider your hair texture and color first. This is why a natural hair wig is recommended rather than an artificial one. Therefore, make sure to choose a weft that complements your hair well. Lastly, do not go with very big or very small clips. Choose a medium size that would fit easily.

Step 3: Prepare The Weft

To prepare the weft, you need to sew them together. This is done to deliver a fuller hair look. To start, double the thread in your needle, and tie it as you would do for sewing. Now, take the wefts one by one and double them. After doubling the wefts, sew them together. Continue this for all the wefts you have.

When sewing the wefts together, make sure you sew the ends seamlessly. Take your time in sewing the ends and ensure that the thread on the weft’s end lies flat. This way, the top of the weft will remain flat and give a natural look. When you are done sewing the ends, then you can move to the middle portion and sew it in that position.

Step 4: Cut The Required Length

Before continuing further with the weft, you need to make sure that it compliments your hair length. For this, start by measuring the length of your hair. For this, make use of a measuring tape and measure from the nape of your neck up to the hairline. Make sure you measure the exact length. Even the difference of an inch will have the hair peeking out of the wig and not give it a natural look.

After measuring the nape area, measure the length from ear to ear. This gives the circumference of hair so that the wig will fit on your head like your natural hair. When done taking the measurements, cut the weft as per the measured length.

Step 5: Add The Clips

To insert the wig into your hair, you will need an attached comb. For this, you can sew as many combs into the extension as you like. For long lengths, usually, 2 to 5 combs are being used. This should be sewn in such a way that the comb is placed on the outside and is covered by the hair. Sewing the comb can be a tricky task. Therefore, an easy way to get this right is by opening the clips and then sewing the comb. Moreover, sew them twice at least to secure them fully.

Once done, you can try on this extension, style it as you want, and wear it just like natural hair.

To Wrap Up

Hair extensions are a great way of protecting your hair from all the chemicals and treatments while still being trendy regarding hairstyles. However, make sure you choose a wig that is similar to your hair color and hair texture. Apart from this, another thing to consider is that measure the length from the nape of your neck to the hairline very carefully.