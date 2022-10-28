Do you have a basement in your house or office? Do you store inventories and other things in the basement? If yes, then your basement can become a hub for many kinds of pests. The basement area usually receives less air and sunlight. Also, the storage of things in an absurd manner attracts many insects. There are some pests that can be commonly found in the basement. You need to book the pest control service Melbourne to get rid of these pests. Have a look at the list of basement pests:

Cockroaches

The floors above the ground remain well-ventilated. Dampness can’t stay for a long time due to sun rays. But, the basement stays a bit damp. There is no scope for evaporation. If there is a leakage in the water pipelines, the situation can become worse. This is why cockroaches find the basement a perfect place to live. They search for food in the entire house and hide inside the basement. Cockroaches contaminate the food and spread many kinds of diseases.

Spiders

If you use the basement as a storage area, then you can find some common species of spiders such as black widow and brown recluse spiders hanging there. These spiders survive in dark and damp areas. They lay eggs and increase their population. These pests can be found behind big boxes, cupboards, newspapers, etc. To get rid of such dangerous pests, you need to seek help from pest control kalkallo.

Termites

Old and broken furniture in the basement often goes unnoticed by the house owners. But, this furniture becomes moist with time. Termites attack the furniture and start destroying it. Soon, they spread to the upper floors and become problematic. Termites can cause severe damage to property and must be eradicated as quickly as possible. The termite pest control service could be beneficial in controlling these nasty pests at the right time.

Silverfish

These are tiny pests that look like silver-coloured fish. If you have stored woollen clothes and blankets in the basement, you can face some serious damage from silverfishes. These pests consume the fabric and make holes in it. In both commercial and residential places, the basement should be kept dry and organised. If it is not done, the clothes and fabric inventory would be damaged.

Rodents

Mice and rats like to hide in the basement in the winter season. They collect their nesting materials and stay in a cosy environment. They find the basement a dark and quiet place. This is why it is common to spot some rodents underground. If you find young ones of rats in a bunch, immediately ask the specialists to remove them.

How do Professionals Remove these Pests?

Pest control experts follow a systematic approach to kill the pests. They inspect the basement of an office or residence and figure out the types of pests living there. They make use of advanced tools and safe products to exterminate pests. They use pesticides or fumigation machines to destroy the pests. The pesticides used by experts are hypoallergenic.

They check the leakages and other factors that might lead to frequent pest infestation. They seal the entry points and sanitise the place at last. To protect your loved ones from health issues, you should hire pest controllers soon after recognising the signs of pest infestation. Also, it is necessary to keep a check on the things kept in a basement.

Conclusion

Cockroaches, spiders, termites, silverfish and rodents are some common critters that are found in the basement. These pests cause damage to personal belongings and affect health badly. Hiring professional pest controllers can be beneficial in eradicating pests. They use products and their expertise to make the place free from pests.