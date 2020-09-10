Do you have good command over the language and grammar but still fail to convert customers?

Do you write on hot topics that people search for the most but don’t have enough traffic?

Well, content writing is far more than just writing good content or having good ideas. It would be best if you looked for innumerable things before framing and posting a piece of content.

5 Blunders to Avoid While Writing Content

The majority of the content writers write out of passion and therefore fail to convert customers. They lack the tricks of conversion as they are unaware of the appropriate writing techniques. Thus, this article consists of 5 blunders to avoid while writing content. They’ll surely help you write better:

1. Inappropriate Research

Research is the most crucial step while writing content. Perform a thorough research on the topic as soon as you get ideas for content. This will help you frame the content efficiently and appropriately. The people who will visit your web page may have prior knowledge of the topic.

They might just want to know a little more about the topic. Therefore, if you write fancy words to make things up, the reader will recognize it at ease. Thus, you need to be very careful while researching the content.

2. Writing without Format

Creating a content layout before writing – helps in framing the sentences effectively. You can arrange the key points first and then frame the content. This will give you an idea of where you should put the right content.

Many paragraphs stuffed one after the other will be a pain in the eyes to read continuously. Thus, you can divide those paragraphs into bullet points, headings, sub-headings, etc. to cheer up the reader. This will also make the content pieces look improved.

3. Stuffing Keywords unnecessarily

Getting and maintaining the rank on the first page of the search could be hectic. Thus, you need to optimize your content effectively. Overdoing any SEO tactic will degrade the rank. Focus on real and improved ways of ranking.

It would be best if you never stuffed keywords in a piece of content. Firstly, writing the same words in a repeated mode will make it hard to read. Thus, the reader might just skip the page to look for something else. Well, nobody wants an increased bounced rate. Do you?

Secondly, stuffing keywords unnecessarily might make your webpage fall for black hat SEO. This might make your complete Website’s rank go down, making it harder to get traffic & convert sales.

To avoid making these types of silly mistakes, I will recommend you to use the Grammarly Premium free account that makes sure the content you wrote is mistake-free and easy to read. However, there is no direct way to get Grammarly Premium for free, but you can get it without any doubt if you try.

4. Unaware about the Target Audience

How about writing an email to someone out of nowhere? You just convey your thoughts about a certain topic to a stranger. Will they be interested in talking to you for something they have no clue about? Probably not.

Therefore, getting to know your audience is the best way to generate sales. If you know your customers inside out, you can write appropriately. Therefore, before you start writing, research about your target audience. This will make you think from a customer’s perspective to frame the sentences.

5. Avoiding Eye-Catching Titles!

Performing proper research, framing the content piece, and writing with correct grammar – is it enough?

Well, unfortunately, not. The Internet is full of content pieces on almost every topic that you could think of. Thus, it would be best if you attracted a reader when they search for a certain topic. Why should they visit your page when they have ten more pages in the search results?

Well, that will depend totally on your title and meta description. You need to write an eye-catching title to create a buzz in the reader’s mind.

For instance, this article could have been titled as – What should you avoid while writing?

Instead, I titled it as 5 Blunders to Avoid While Writing Content! That’s what made you visit my page and not some other.

Final Verdict

Writing is the core of a website when ranking on the first page and gaining and retaining customers. Thus, it would be best if you were sure of what and how you are writing. Perform better research, use research tools, or ask an expert about it.

I hope these 5 blunders to avoid while writing content mentioned above will help you grow rapidly for sure! For more amazing writing tips and hacks, keep following Wheon.com!