At first glance, clay appears to be an unlikely way to remove buildup from your hair, but cleansing clays do work. If you dread wash day, a cleansing clay for hair is the ideal solution for a fresh start without dryness.

How To Choose The Right Clay for Your Clay Wash

Bentonite Clay

Bentonite clay is a type of aluminium phyllosilicate that is mined underground. It is also known as Aztec Indian Healing Clay or simply Indian Healing Clay. Bentonite clay is formed from volcanic ash that deteriorates when exposed to water.

Bentonite clay is a well-known skincare and hair care ingredient. The negative charge of bentonite clay This means that it can attract positively charged particles, such as hair product residue that accumulates in your hair. Toxins and impurities are also drawn out of your scalp by Bentonite Clay. It removes impurities from your hair, improving curl definition, conditioning, softness, and shine.

Rhassoul Clay

This natural clay from Morocco’s Atlas Mountains is mineral-rich. Rhassoul clay, also known as Moroccan red clay, is a higher-end product with a higher mineral content than Bentonite clay. This means that it is better for your hair and skin. Iron, sodium, magnesium, and potassium are all found in Rhassoul.

This means that if your scalp and/or hair are dry, Rhassoul clay is a better option. Clay is beneficial for people who need to balance their scalp’s oil secretion in order to combat dandruff and hair loss.

Kaolin Clay

Because it is the gentlest, Kaolin clay or China Clay is the best clay for dry hair. This clay is also great for the scalp because it exfoliates gently. Kaolin clay is ineffective when there is a lot of product buildup, but it is fantastic for severely dry hair.

Benefits Clay Wash

Get Rid Of Dandruff

Bentonite clay has antimicrobial properties. It aids in the healing of irritated scalps, dandruff, and psoriasis.

Easy Detangling

Black women who have washed their hair with cosmetic clay can attest that it is much easier to detangle hair after a clay wash than after a shampoo wash. You will save time and frustration as a result of this.

Healthy Scalp

Because natural products do not contain chemicals, they are less likely to irritate the skin.

Moisturizing

A clay wash is far superior to a shampoo wash for retaining moisture in your hair. Rhassoul clay, in particular, is well-known as a cleansing as well as moisturizing hair treatment.

Cosmetic clay hydrates, softens, and conditions the hair. It also nourishes hair with micronutrients, which helps to prevent hair loss. Cosmetic clays are excellent for cleansing dry hair because they do not strip it of moisture.

Clarifying

Bentonite Clay is anionic, or has a negative charge. This means that the cationic or positively charged products that have accumulated on your hair and scalp will be attracted by bentonite clay.

Residues from the products you use on your hair – shampoo, deep conditioner, leave-in conditioner – accumulate over time. This is the residue that bentonite clay removes from your hair. Because of its anionic charge, bentonite clay also draws out toxins and impurities.

How to Do A Clay Wash

In a non-metallic container, combine 1-2 tablespoons of clay powder with water. For long or extremely curly hair, add more clay and make the mixture slightly runny.

Wet your hair normally, then massage the mixture into your scalp for a few minutes. Saturate your hair thoroughly, making sure to get all the way to your scalp. Rinse your hair thoroughly with plenty of running water; otherwise, tiny clay particles may remain in your hair.

As a hair specialist I usually recommend a clay wash once in 2 to 3 weeks for optimum hair and scalp health.