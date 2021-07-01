With all of the assaults on your skin during the day — from the sun, pollution, and makeup — the opportunity for your skin to restore and renew while you sleep is critical for maintaining youthful skin as the years pass. All of this is to say that beauty sleep is a real thing, and you can help make the most of it by practicing good bedtime skincare habits. Every night, your skin is in repair mode. Unlike during the day, you are not sweating off what is on your skin, allowing products to be properly absorbed.

But don’t get in your own way by omitting important anti-aging ingredients, slathering on daytime products, or increasing your risk of irritation. The following are some of the nighttime mistakes that experts believe may be contributing to skin problems:

You don’t wash your face before going to bed.

It’s been a long day, you’re exhausted, and all you want to do is collapse into your pillow. Please first wash your face. You don’t have to wash your face in the morning, especially if you have sensitive or dry skin, but it’s a must at night. Washing removes dirt and pollution that has accumulated on skin throughout the day, which can contribute to acne and hasten the ageing process. If washing at the sink is too much of a hassle, keep micellar facial wipes on your bedside table and do a quick wipe-down in bed.

You Abandoned Your Retinoid Regimen to Fight Aging Signs

If you visit a dermatologist in the hopes of beginning a routine to delay the signs of ageing, the doctor will most likely advise you to use a retinoid or retinol. According to Harvard Health Publishing, the vitamin A derivative stimulates collagen production to combat fine lines and wrinkles. The problem is that retinoids also increase skin cell turnover and can cause irritation, according to previous research. This irritation may persuade you that your skin cannot tolerate them, causing you to discontinue use entirely. Not so quickly!

If you notice any peeling, redness, or your face stings when you wash it, take a break for a night or two. Restart using it once your skin has calmed down. Always use a small amount (about the size of a pea).

While prescription retinoids are more potent than those found in over-the-counter anti-aging products. To reduce the possibility of irritation, you can use over-the-counter formulas. To improve hydration, apply a moisturiser on top.

You fail to apply your retinoid on a consistent basis.

When it comes to retinoids, it can be difficult to use them consistently if you don’t use them every day. And, as with exercise, consistency is essential for results. According to Harvard, the best anti-aging results will be seen after 12 months of using a retinoid.

Apply your retinoid to the bridge of your nose and the brow on a daily basis, as these are two areas where most people can tolerate regular application. Apply twice a week on your cheeks and chin (avoid the area around your eyes and mouth). You are less likely to forget if you take a retinoid every night.

At Night, You’re Using the Wrong Antioxidant

Some antioxidants, most notably vitamin C, are best saved for the morning. These neutralise free radicals that attack the skin throughout the day. According to a review published in the journal Pharmacognosy Review, free radicals are substances that attack and damage healthy cells, contributing to disease throughout the body.

A good vitamin C serum can be expensive, so don’t waste your money by applying it at night, when your skin won’t benefit as much. However, if you’re looking for a nighttime antioxidant, use a resveratrol-containing serum.

The sun deactivates resveratrol, so it does not perform well in the morning. If you have the time [and money], using multiple antioxidants is a good idea because a variety provides more well-rounded protection. It’s the same as eating a variety of vegetables to get a wide range of nutrients.

You Scrub Your Skin Too Harshly and Too Frequently

You don’t want to be too hands-off with your nighttime habits, but you also don’t want to be too enthusiastic. Resist the urge to exfoliate or scrub on a regular basis, especially if you’re already using a retinoid. For one thing, it’s unnecessary — a retinoid is already stimulating cell turnover. Combining a retinoid with a scrub increases the likelihood of an irritation flare-up. Once a week is probably safe for your skin; any more frequently is likely to be harmful. All that remains is to wake up brighter and more beautiful the next day.