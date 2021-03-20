Writing an essay seems quite an overwhelming task for students and some find it boring.

Why so?

Many students when it comes to writing essays, they usually focus on getting a passing grade or just get the teacher’s approval. The focus is mostly on external rewards and therefore writing becomes considerably harder and making it much less or no fun.

The good news is that students can make a breakthrough, not only they can learn to write an excellent essay but they can have fun while writing it.

Before coming to the discussion of how to acquire the skills needed to write amazing essays, first you need to reflect on the causes of why writing an essay is so hard for you.

If you understand the hurdles in your way can make you get rid of them or just avoid them making the whole writing process as easy as possible.

The most common factors are:

You are writing accordingly the way your teacher asked you to write.

Your focus is on getting a grade rather than having fun along the way.

You want to get over the essay as quickly as possible.

Social media activities always keep you distracted.

When you are occupied with all these factors and distractions, you are far away from being creative, you are unable to think from the right perspective.

Some effective tips are gathered here to get you started writing an interesting essay, remember not a perfect essay, it is not what you must be after.

With your subconscious mind wide awake, you are ready to get creative!

Think of your essay as a story

When you are writing an essay think of it as if you are telling a story.

Essays and stories both are about conflicts and change, the conflict in the and essay is between different ideas and is subject-oriented and the structure is simple.

The story is narrative and the conflict revolves around the characters. You can express yourself in creative and moving ways. Surprise yourself by writing your personal experience in an inspirational way.

Stay motivated

Importantly, you need to keep yourself motivated when you are writing an essay. Motivation works as the fuel that propels you to stay committed to what you have started.

And motivation stems from the vision that you have crafted and your willpower helps you achieve it.

Also, your subconscious which is a source of creativity must be kept alert and awake.

Use quotes and phrases

If you want to create a well-written essay, use quotes freely throughout your essay, or either you can re-phrase those quotes in your own words, but don’t forget to write the credits of course. Use this technique with caution.

By using this technique your essay would become source-heavy and scholarly.

Sometimes when you are feeling overwhelmed, your writing dilemma can be solved through writing helper. These are services available online to make academic writing easier for you.

The best essays answer the “How?”

If you get stuck in your essay and you don’t know how to construct your arguments further or to reach your word count is getting difficult then try to focus on, “how?’

You will see you will have enough to write about.

Some words of advice for students that they should think of their academic life as a gift and actively enjoy every activity that comes their way.