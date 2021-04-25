Did you know that in 2018 there were 2.8 million nonfatal injuries and illnesses in the workplace? If you were recently injured at work and are now debating if you should hire a workers compensation lawyer, you are in the right place. We have put together this short guide sharing more about the benefits of having a workers compensation attorney on your side.

Keep reading to learn the top reasons you want to say yes to an expert.

1. They Know the Law

Unless you are familiar with the ins and outs of a workers compensation lawsuit and the law surrounding worker’s compensation, hiring a reputable attorney such as Reasonover Law Firm will ensure that you are not confused and lost. An attorney not only knows the law but understands it enough to fight for your rights.

Keep in mind that your employer’s insurance company might deny or delay your claim. Having an attorney on your side will help you get what you deserve because they have your rights and interests in mind.

2. Won’t Cost Much Upfront

Sometimes people are afraid of hiring an attorney because of finances but thankfully some of the best workers compensation lawyers will work on a contingent fee arrangement. This means that unless you get paid they don’t get paid. They usually will not charge you any upfront or retainer fees making hiring them a breeze.

If they win your case, then they keep a certain amount that is agreed upon ahead of time. Make sure that you read over the contracts carefully to ensure that you are clear on how much money they will keep at the end.

3. Protect Your Future Needs

In some cases, you are able to return to work after some time but you might have ongoing medical needs because of the injury. In this case, your attorney can push for the insurance company to not only cover your past and present medical bills but also your future bills.

The last thing you need is to have to come out of pocket in the future and end up finding yourself in a financial bind or even worst claiming bankruptcy because of these injuries.

4. Retaliation

In some situations, employers will retaliate because of your situation. When you hire a lawyer your boss and the insurance company know that you have an attorney advocating for you. This makes it less likely that they will retaliate against you.

Having an attorney is almost like having an insurance policy that will protect you from bad behavior. If not you might end up living in fear making it harder to heal from your injury.

Ready to Hire a Workers Compensation Lawyer?

We hope that now that you have our top benefits of hiring a workers compensation lawyer, you can make an informed decision when deciding on which attorney you want to hire.

Did you find this article useful? Please keep browsing around the rest of our legal section for some more tips.