Tattoos are more popular than they have ever been. As people have become more accepting of people with ink, people are now able to get tattoos that represent them as people more freely. Reports show that 145 million Americans now have tattoos.

That means there is a growing demand for tattoo artists that do great work.

Are you an aspiring tattoo artist and want to learn the common errors for tattoo artists to avoid? Read the guide below to see which mistakes to avoid when working on tattoos.

1. Misjudged Proportions

Even if you can create amazing tattoos for people, they won’t look right if your proportions are wrong. This is especially important when creating complex designs and trying to make different types of tattoos work together. Making something the wrong size can mess up a large, complex design.

Create a sketch of the tattoo before you get to work. This sketch will help you understand how large to make each design element and size them correctly when working on the final product.

2. Accidental Blowouts

The way tattoo ink spreads on a person’s skin depends on how deep the needle presses into the skin. The deeper the needle goes in, the more space for the ink to spread. Even worse — it can take several weeks for the tattoo to settle before you notice the problem.

You’ll notice the areas around the blowout become blurred when this happens. If you want to avoid this problem, practice your control skills to apply the proper amount of pressure when creating tattoos.

3. Bad Spelling

It’s not uncommon for customers to want words and messages with their tattoos. They want a message that signifies who they are and display it to the world.

It’s important to get spelling right when you do this. Be sure to look at the spelling to ensure it’s correct, and if the customer provides you with incorrect spelling, make sure you talk to them to be sure it’s the spelling they want.

4. Failure to Learn

You can get far as a tattoo artist by working at tattoo shops and refining your skills there. But if you want to become the best and have people come to you for their tattoos, you need the right skills to deliver quality work.

Learning never stops if you want to be in this situation. Continue learning new styles, practicing your craft, and leaning on others for more information. Visit this tattoo school to learn more about continuing your tattoo career education.

Avoid Common Errors for Tattoo Artists

Being a tattoo artist is a great career for someone who’s creative and loves to help people express themselves. However, you’re putting a permanent mark on the people you serve — which means you can’t afford to make common errors for tattoo artists.

But now that you’ve read the guide above, you should have a better idea of a tattoo artist’s responsibilities. Be sure to take your tattoo artist education seriously to ensure you can provide the level of service your customers deserve.

Are you still in the process of learning how to put your creative skills to use? Check out the blog to read more helpful guides that will help you make the most of your artistic talents.